Check the NEWLY REFRESHED Retracement Feeder. NOW Going for $40 from $60. Limited time







The Retracement Feeder checks for retracement opportunities after the first move has occurred.



Basically it scans for the second wave of trend.



✔️Works with any financial instrument,

✔️It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows,

✔️Easy to set and use.

✔️Works great with Renko Charts



MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71340

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67443

🏛 ALL EA

👉 MY TELEGRAM @innovicient



