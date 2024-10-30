NEWLY REFRESHED Retracement Feeder. NOW Going for $40 from $60. Limited time
Analytics & Forecasts

NEWLY REFRESHED Retracement Feeder. NOW Going for $40 from $60. Limited time

30 October 2024, 11:21
Innovicient Limited
ALFRED MURIITHI
0
135

Check the NEWLY REFRESHED Retracement Feeder. NOW Going for $40 from $60. Limited time

Retracement Feeder

The Retracement Feeder checks for retracement opportunities after the first move has occurred.

Basically it scans for the second wave of trend.

✔️Works with any financial instrument,
✔️It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows,
✔️Easy to set and use.
✔️Works great with Renko Charts

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71340
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67443

🏛 ALL EA https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pipmontra/seller
👉 MY TELEGRAM @innovicient  https://t.me/Rakepips


#Pipmontra, Retracement Feeder MT5, Retracement Feeder MT4