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Check the NEWLY REFRESHED Retracement Feeder. NOW Going for $40 from $60. Limited time
The Retracement Feeder checks for retracement opportunities after the first move has occurred.
Basically it scans for the second wave of trend.
✔️Works with any financial instrument,
✔️It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows,
✔️Easy to set and use.
✔️Works great with Renko Charts
MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71340
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67443
👉 MY TELEGRAM @innovicient https://t.me/Rakepips