ONTrade Numerology Station User Manual Part 2

Now we will start our explain functions about tools of this great product :





1- Alarm button when you activate it the indicator will draw 4 horizental lines you can move them to any level you need making alert on it .





2-The Trend Sensor button you can choose its mode from settings (General trend measurements / Quantum Trend sensing ) it will give you the general trend on pair you are on and if you pressed on it then indicator will draw past trend happening duo to this censoring.





3 Range this function will draw numeral channel around price we will depend on it with any other function to enter zero reverse orders by filtering our entries sells will be over the channel and buys will be under the channel

We can depend on dotted lines in our targets .





















4 Shepherd Levels : this is so strong numerology levels it will work like real support and resistant levels depending on numerology calculations with factor of spacing between them depending on pair range moving

















Fibo Zone :

It will draw fibo clusters for every day they will work like supply and demand zones especially effective with range function :









H Zones : this functions will highlight hours defined in settings with colors that some traders depend on price under or above this times prices to define trend side .





RBA Zones : this function will devide your chart to numeral entries if you work with maringale strategy this will be sfae to devide your lot size on this zones .





RBA Levels :

Using this method is by using this zones like supply and demand zones but as numerology way ..you can adjust it by put the price line inside the day you want to adjust on it and press O Button .. there is afactor for spacing also .





FF Strategy :

It is numerology strategy works like supper supply and demand zones we can use it with range channel to enter wit high lot size orders …

By default every time frame has its zones and for scalping we use daily zones … the most efficient zones which are contracted in color you can see in photo how it reflects the price ..





ENG TREND :

It is approval strategy that works with any main strategy from what we talked about .. when you press it indicator will create 2 triangles just move 1 for last peak and the second for last peak ..





Tesla Levels :

Numerology levels depend on tesla cyrcle put it on last peak / weak and you will have so hard levels ..





M_Tesla:

When you activate it just move the price line to yesterday high and low you will have great numerology supply and demand zone they can work alone … they are not easy method ..





MAZ:

It will draw zone

between

2 moving average .. it will attract price every time go bearish or bullish ..













Squaring :

This strategy designed for time reverse

We move start time to any bottom or top or any correction as we do in number 1

We check on gree vertical line like number 2 on photo if there is refelection then this top or bottom is effective then all next golden vertical lines will effective to reflect price especially for the thick ones ..





VPR :

Volume profile function there is a lot of references about it on internet .





Predicted :

It is numerology method using quantum calculations to predict daily high and low the thick ones are the stronger algo .





RBA Sun :

It is scalping strategy works good on Dowjones /Gold/ GBPJPY

Target only 20 points

We will wait price to arrive to golden line if it come from down and golden line upper we will enter with sell and target 20 point

If price was upper we will wait price to go down for golden line and enter buy target 20

Every day you put it on chart just refresh the sun angle by pressing button of it

To modify lines because this strategy uses the sun astrology angle in calculates .

If golden line broken we wait m15 candle to close and wait for retest to enter with market as we mentioned above

















Part 1

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759357