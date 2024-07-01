Top 10 Expert Advisors in the market - which will survive through July 2024?

So here we go again. This is going to be a review of my market top published exactly 1 month ago (check it here).

This is primarily to understand what users buy, why users buy it. And, of course, the strategies that users buy - are they good?

NB: My assessment in this blog post may be totally wrong. I will recheck the top 10 after one month.





Biggest loser of the previous assessment: Quantum Emperor MT5 that bumped into a 70% drawdown in June.

Biggest promise in this assessment: Eternal Engine EA MT5 that has a 53-week signal.





As of July 1st

As of June 1st

1/ The Gold Reaper MT5 - bad

1st position retained (I marked it bad)

2/ Hercules AI - bad

3rd position (I marked it bad)

3/ Way To Stars MT5 - good with restrictions



4/ FT Gold Robot MT5 - bad

6th (I marked it bad)

5/ Ultimate Bot - bad



6/ Eternal Engine EA MT5 - good with restrictions



7/ Quantum Queen MT5 - bad



8/ Quantum Emperor MT5 - bad

2nd position (I marked it bad)

9/ AI Gen XII EA - good



10/ Ai Multi Trend MT5 - bad





Out of the top, but still in the first page: AI TradingVision GPX (4th), GoldPulse AI MT5 (8th), Aura White Edition MT5 (9th), Trade Assistant MT5 (10th)



Below the first page: Silver Pulse AI (5th)

Removed from the market: GoldTrade Pro ICM (7th)





1/ The Gold Reaper MT5



59 purchases in the last month (down from 166)

61 reviews (approx. 610 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 325K USD



Pros:

- Trading on Gold which is volatile. It may be profitable very quickly, within a few months.



Cons:

- As I noted in the previous assessment, it is a grid.

- One symbol, and it will fail sooner or later.

- Check more features in the previous assessment.



Conclusion: Top balance was in April. So May was negative, June - positive (I forecasted a loss), but it is still recovering from the May loss. Interestingly, another strategy from this seller Goldtrade Pro ICM was in the 7th position in the previous assessment. It has been removed from the market. It also traded Gold, and it was never clear how they differed. Anyway, negative reviews are accumulating, so I think the author will remove the Gold Repear MT5 by the next assessment.







2/ Hercules AI



69 purchases in the last month (up from 55)

10 reviews (approx. 100 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 100K USD



Pros:

- Trading on XAUUSD which is volatile.

- 4 months trading, each up.



Cons:

- One symbol.

- Algotrading property of the signal is not 100%.

- It looks like a Martin according to its historical test. No description of the strategy. The author mentions "martingale" twice in the description. If it is not a Martin, why even mention it?



Conclusion: It may fail any time. I cannot change my assessment from bad to good, because I still do not understand its trading principle. It very much looks like a Martin. Also, if you want to help the struggling strategy and you close some of its trades, why not use a tool for that? Can you not quickly develop a simple tool to close so that the algotrading property of the signal is always 100%? And then incorporate that logic into the strategy and upgrade it? So it is a question about the developing skills of the author.







3/ Way To Stars MT5



58 purchases in the last month

10 reviews (approx. 100 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 60K USD



Pros:

- A new one in the market top!

- Should I call the author romantic because of the name for a night scalping strategy?

- And nothing else at all.



Cons:

- I did a historical test. Guys, it is a grid. Stay away. One trade may destroy the account or cancel the profit of several months.

- One symbol. Any strategy that does not have the diversification capability of at least 5 symbols is bad. Diversification is all that matters.

- A night scalping strategy is by definition not very profitable. The signal is 100 USD and the min volume 0.01, while it should be 1000 USD for that volume. You will not trade 0.1 volume for your 1000 USD deposit, will you?

- The description says it keeps account of time zones and saving time changes. Why is that? To be able to trade between 11pm and 1am with any broker? But is it not the same night time for GBPUSD in any time zone?



Conclusion: I mark it good for very small deposits and very small profits, on which you can have fun with a Martin. Not suitable for a deposit over 1000 USD because of its ridiculous risk-to-profit ratio.







4/ FT Gold Robot MT5



90 purchases in the last month (up from 79)

49 reviews (approx. 490 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 220K USD



Pros:

- Trading on XAUUSD which is volatile.



Cons:

- I should add to my previous assessment that it has properties which make no sense.

- The description says: All positions are secured with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop. Seriously, that's the most important it has after stating that it uses cutting-end technologies?



Conclusion: We know that a nice historical chart may run well for a time. But it always fails. A fail is either a fail of your entire account or a cancel of several-month profit.







5/ Ultimate Bot



9 purchases in the last month

9 reviews (approx. 90 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 70K USD



Pros:

- Many symbols. Diversification is good.



Cons:

- It is a Martin strategy. It keeps increasing the volume, and then restarts the cycle.

- Interestingly, the low-risk signal pulls trades of 0.16 volume for 7000 GBP deposit (max should be 0.07). The majority of trades are for volume 0.01 - 0.05.



Conclusion: Simply stay away.







6/ Eternal Engine EA MT5



14 purchases in the last month

8 reviews (approx. 80 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 48K USD



Pros:

- A new and second one in the market top from the same author!



Cons:

- It is another Martin strategy from the same author with a straight-line historical test.

- Like the other strategy, it has a ridiculous risk-to-profit ratio. In the signal, it trades 0.1 volume for 1000 USD deposit. Seriously? 3 trades with a drawdown of 100 (1000) pips make a 30% drawdown?



Conclusion: It is not a strategy. It is tossing a coin and see if it goes your way. It may fail any time. The signal runs for 53 weeks, was it so lucky all this time? Good with restrictions.







7/ Quantum Queen MT5



29 purchases in the last month

4 reviews (approx. 40 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 14K USD



Pros:

- Trading Gold which is volatile.



Cons:

- The author seems to be printing similar strategies without clarifying how they differ.

- No description of strategy. Only "meticously crafted" and "fine-tuned". Why no dash and then a dash by the way?



Conclusion: The strategies from this author seem to be working for some time and they fail. So he keeps printing similar stuff again and again.







8/ Quantum Emperor MT5



27 purchases in the last month (up from 24)

293 reviews (approx. 2930 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 2.5M USD



Pros:

- Trading Gold which is volatile.

- This is the good example of how a stupid strategy may fail you. No description of the strategy, 2.5M USD approx. sales profit for the author, and a 70% drawdown in June on your live account. Go get drunk and forget about it.



Cons:

- 70% drawdown in June.



Conclusion: Like I said, the author keeps printing the same strategies that bump into a 70% drawdown sooner or later.







9/ AI Gen XII EA



66 purchases in the last month

9 reviews (approx. 90 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 45K USD



Pros:

- It uses the innovative ATFNet method which is gaining popularity for time-series data forecasting.

- It trades Gold which is volatile.



Cons:

- One symbol.

- Such an advanced forecasting system and only one symbol? I doubt that it actually implements the ATFNet approach.

- A signal of 4 weeks. It trades 0.02 for a 500 USD deposit, while it should be a min of 0.01 for 1000 USD.



Conclusion: I mark it good because it says it uses ATFNet, the newest and most influential approach for time-series forecasting. A signal should confirm if it is actually good after at least 2 more months.







10/ Ai Multi Trend MT5



86 purchases in the last month

15 reviews (approx. 150 total purchases)

Max revenue of the seller approx. 60K USD



Pros:

- Can trade different symbols and different timeframes.



Cons:

- It is a nice historical chart with a straigt line and each trade profitable. It is a scam.

- No signal.



Conclusion: It is a scam meant to seduce inexperienced users who think a nice historical chart is how it will trade in the future unknown period.

