Top 3 NordFX Traders Earned Over $60,000 in September

The brokerage company NordFX has summarised the trading performance of its clients for September 2024. Additionally, the social trading services and the profits earned by the company’s IB partners were evaluated.

● The highest profit in the first month of autumn was earned by a client from Southeast Asia, account No. 1509XXX. Using the major pair EUR/USD, they managed to make 26,664 USD.

– The second place on the September podium was taken by a trader from East Asia (account No. 1543XXX), who earned 17,477 USD through trading the gold pair XAU/USD.

– Precious metals also benefited a representative from South Asia (account No. 1767XXX), who entered the TOP-3 in September with a profit of 16,603 USD.

● In CopyTrading, we continue to monitor the signal Quiet_trade_USD. It started at the very end of February this year and has been showing steady growth ever since. The profit for this signal is approaching 17%, which is several times higher than the interest rates on bank deposits in USD. Regarding the drawdown, there was a slight "dip" of 15.4% almost at the start, on 3rd April, which the signal's author successfully managed. Since then, the drawdown has not exceeded 5%. Of course, it is important to remind that past performance does not guarantee future results. Therefore, as always, we urge investors to exercise maximum caution when investing their money.

● The TOP-3 IB partners of NordFX in September are as follows:

– The highest commission, 25,113 USD, was awarded to a partner from South Asia, account No. 1678XXX. It is worth noting that this partner periodically ranks among the top three. For example, last month, they secured 2nd place with a result of 27,244 USD.

– Second place was taken by their fellow countryman (account No. 1576XXX), who earned 18,935 USD.

– Finally, closing the TOP-3 is another partner from South Asia (account No. 1593XXX), who received 14,467 USD as a reward.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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