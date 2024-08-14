My Trading

Check out my MQL5 signal. Low drawdown 5-10% monthly returns

14 August 2024, 09:22
Jolyn Tay Wan Lin
Jolyn Tay Wan Lin
0
385

Hi guys

check out my mql5 signal

  • Average Monthly Return: 5-10%
  • Account leverage 1 : 500
  • Risk Levels:
    • Low Risk: $3000 deposit
    • Medium Risk: $2000 deposit
    • High Risk (Not Recommended): $1000 deposit

This signal is designed for traders seeking consistent and steady growth with minimal risk. Our strategy is 100% automated, utilizing a professional setup and finely-tuned inputs to adapt to all market conditions. This robust approach ensures reliable performance across various market scenarios.


The results so far


Link to my signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2240099?source=Site+Signals+MT4+Tile+All+Search%3azenith
link to my profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/polarizes666


#Mql5 Signals