Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 05 – 09, 2024





EUR/USD: What the ECB and Fed Will Do

● There was a significant amount of news last week, so we will highlight and analyse only the most important ones.

Germany set the tone for European statistics, with consumer inflation rising instead of falling. According to the initial estimate, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased year-on-year from 2.2% to 2.3%, and month-on-month from 0.1% to 0.3%.

The following day, similar figures for the Eurozone as a whole were released. Preliminary data showed that CPI in July rose to 2.6% (y/y) compared to 2.5% in June, whereas the markets had expected a decline to 2.4%. Alarmingly, core inflation (Core CPI), which excludes volatile components such as food and energy prices, remained at 2.9% for the third consecutive month, against a forecast of 2.8%.

Some economic media outlets described this as an "unpleasant surprise" for the European Central Bank. It was anticipated that the ECB, at its meeting on 12 September, following the first rate cut in June, would take a second step and lower it by another 25 basis points to 4.00%. However, given the unexpected rise in CPI, this task becomes more challenging. Bloomberg currently forecasts that inflation will decrease to 2.2% in August. But, considering the current trend, this may not happen. It is quite possible that if the figure does not decline, the ECB may pause and keep the rate unchanged. This is further supported by the preliminary estimate of Eurozone GDP, which grew from 0.4% to 0.6% (y/y) in Q2. This indicates that the European economy is capable of coping with the regulator's fairly tight monetary policy.

● Another significant event of the week was the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the US Federal Reserve on 30-31 July. It was decided to keep the key rate unchanged at 5.50%, where it has been since July 2023.

In the accompanying comments and Jerome Powell's speech, it was noted that inflation has decreased over the past year and, despite progress towards the 2.0% target, it remains somewhat elevated. It was also stated that economic activity continues to grow at a steady pace, with job growth slowing and the unemployment rate, though increased, remaining low. (The ADP employment report for the US, also released on 31 July, was disappointing, showing a decline from 155K to 122K).

CME derivatives estimate the probability of three Fed rate cuts by the end of the year at 74%. However, considering the cautious approach of the US central bank to economic regulation and its aim to maintain a balance between economic growth, the labour market, and reducing inflationary pressure, the Fed may limit itself to just two or even one act of monetary easing this year. The next Fed meeting will take place on 18 September and will be accompanied by an updated medium-term economic forecast, which will shed light on many issues concerning the market.

● The dollar's position could have been strengthened by key business activity data and US labour market figures released on 1 and 2 August, respectively. However, the PMI in the manufacturing sector showed a decline from 51.6 points to 49.6, falling below the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction. Additionally, according to the report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the number of non-farm payrolls (NFP) in the country increased by only 114K in July, which is lower than both the June figure of 179K and the forecast of 176K. Other data in the report indicated that the unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.3%.

● After the publication of this data, Bloomberg reported that the likelihood of a 50 basis points rate hike in September increased to 90%. Consequently, the EUR/USD pair soared to 1.0926, then finished the working week at 1.0910.

As of the evening of 2 August, all 100% of surveyed analysts consider this rise in the pair to be temporary and expect the dollar to regain its positions soon, with the pair heading south. In technical analysis, 100% of trend indicators on D1 hold the opposite view, pointing north. Among oscillators, 75% point north, while the remaining 25% look south. The nearest support for the pair is located in the 1.0825 zone, followed by 1.0775-1.0805, 1.0725, 1.0665-1.0680, 1.0600-1.0620, 1.0565, 1.0495-1.0515, 1.0450, and 1.0370. Resistance zones are found around 1.0950-1.0980, 1.1010, 1.1050-1.1065, 1.1140-1.1150, and 1.1240-1.1275.

● In the upcoming week's calendar, Monday, 5 August, is notable for the release of the US services sector PMI. The following day, data on retail sales volumes in the Eurozone will be released. On Thursday, 8 August, the traditional statistics on the number of initial jobless claims in the United States will be published. At the very end of the working week, on Friday, 9 August, we will learn the revised consumer inflation (CPI) data for Germany, the main engine of the European economy.





GBP/USD: BoE Doves vs. Hawks, Score 5:4

● After the US Federal Reserve meeting, the market's attention shifted to the Bank of England (BoE) meeting on Thursday, 1 August. The interest rate on the pound had been at a 16-year high of 5.25% since August 2023. Now, for the first time in over four years, the British central bank lowered it by 25 basis points to 5.0%. The decision was made with a narrow margin – five members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted for the reduction, while four voted to keep the rate unchanged. It should be noted that this outcome generally matched forecasts. The markets had estimated the probability of a rate cut at just 61%, despite the country's inflation being at the target level of 2.0% for the past two months.

As noted, this move was challenging for the regulator, as several Committee members expressed concerns about rising wages and persistent inflation in the services sector. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the BoE's decision as "good news for homeowners" and a sign that the Labour Party had "inherited a strong economy." However, he also expressed concern that wage increases in the public sector could jeopardise further rate cuts.

● Let us quote some key points from the Bank of England's statement following the meeting. The regulator significantly revised the country's GDP growth forecast for 2024 to +1.25% (May forecast: 0.5%), with expected growth of +1.0% in 2025 and +1.25% in 2026. At the same time, the BoE anticipates "slackness as GDP slows and unemployment rises." According to the Bank of England's forecast, the unemployment rate will be 4.4% in Q4 2024, 4.7% in Q4 2025, and the same in Q4 2026.

Regarding consumer inflation, the CPI is expected to rise to approximately 2.75% in the second half of 2024. However, over the next three years, the Consumer Price Index is expected to fall to 1.5%, based on market interest rates. The BoE forecasts the interest rate at 4.9% in Q4 2024, 4.1% in Q4 2025, and 3.7% in Q4 2026. It is also stated that the "MPC will ensure that the bank rate remains sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary until the risks of inflation returning are mitigated." Additionally, the statement includes the obligatory phrase that the scope of monetary policy will be determined and adjusted at each meeting.

● The market reacted to the rate cut to 5.0% with a weakening of the British currency and a drop in the GBP/USD pair to the level of 1.2706. However, the pound was subsequently supported by weak US labour market statistics, leading to a sharp upward movement of the pair towards the end of the working week, ultimately closing at 1.2804.

● All 100% of experts, when giving forecasts for the coming days, expect the dollar to strengthen and the pair to decline, just as with EUR/USD. As for the technical analysis on D1, 50% of trend indicators are green, while the other 50% are red. Among oscillators, only 10% are on the green side, another 10% are neutral grey, and 80% are on the red side, with 15% of them signalling oversold conditions.

In case the pair falls, support levels and zones are expected at 1.2700-1.2750, then 1.2680, 1.2615-1.2625, 1.2540, 1.2445-1.2465, 1.2405, and 1.2300-1.2330. If the pair rises, it will encounter resistance at levels 1.2855-1.2865, then 1.2925-1.2940, 1.3000-1.3040, and 1.3100-1.3140.

● No significant macroeconomic data publications regarding the state of the UK economy are expected in the coming days.





USD/JPY: New Surprises from the Yen and Bank of Japan

● The USD/JPY pair has recently earned titles such as "the package of surprises" and "the most intriguing pair on Forex." Last week, with the help of the Bank of Japan (BoJ), it confirmed these titles. What everyone had been waiting for finally happened – the Japanese central bank raised the key interest rate at its meeting on Wednesday, 31 July. What was unexpected was the magnitude of the increase: 150 basis points, from 0.10% to 0.25%, reaching a level not seen since 2008. This decision was made by the Board of Directors with a vote of 7 to 2. Throughout July, the regulator and other representatives of Japanese financial authorities had consistently expressed their readiness to tighten monetary policy. However, the decisiveness of this move caught many market participants by surprise.

"If the economy and prices move in line with our forecasts, we will continue to raise interest rates," said Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at the post-meeting press conference. "In fact, we haven't significantly changed our forecast since April. We don't consider 0.5% to be a key barrier for rate hikes."

● At the recent meeting, the regulator also presented a detailed plan to slow down the large-scale bond purchases, taking another step towards gradually ending the decade-long cycle of economic stimulus. It decided to reduce the monthly bond purchases to ¥3 trillion ($19.6 billion) from the current ¥6 trillion in Q1 2026. This decision followed a survey of market participants on the extent to which the regulator should scale back the large purchases. Some called for a threefold reduction, while others suggested a one-and-a-half times cut. The Bank chose a middle ground, deciding to halve the purchases.

● The decision to raise the rate was made against the backdrop of rising inflation in the country, increasing wages, and service prices. Another reason, undoubtedly, was the weakening yen, which had been barely prevented from a complete collapse through numerous currency interventions. At the beginning of July, the Japanese currency weakened to a 38-year low against the US dollar. This caused serious concern in society, contributed to inflation, and negatively affected the government's rating. Now, officials can proudly present themselves to their fellow citizens – on 2 August, the USD/JPY pair recorded a low at 146.41, a level last seen on 12 March 2024. Thus, thanks to currency interventions and the rate decision, the yen strengthened by more than 1,550 points in just four weeks.

● Thus, the Bank of Japan is tightening monetary policy (QT) against the backdrop of easing policies (QE) in the US and Europe. This is happening amid a -1.8% (y/y) contraction in the country's GDP in Q2. Household spending is also declining despite rising wages. If the Japanese central bank continues to raise rates rapidly in an effort to curb inflation and support the national currency, it could push the economy back into sustained deflation and lead to a more severe GDP contraction.

● The USD/JPY pair ended the past five-day period at 146.52. The expert forecast for the near future is as follows: 65% voted for a correction and a rebound of the pair upwards, while the remaining 35% took a neutral position. The number of supporters for further strengthening of the yen was zero this time. However, it is worth remembering the pair's titles mentioned at the beginning of the review, which have often seen it act contrary to any forecasts. All 100% of trend indicators and oscillators on D1 point to a further decline of the pair, although a quarter of the oscillators indicate it is oversold. The nearest support level is around 145.90-146.10, followed by 144.30-144.70, 143.40, 141.60, 140.25-141.00, 138.40-138.75, 137.20, 135.35, 133.75, 130.65, and 129.60. The nearest resistance is in the 148.30-148.90 zone, followed by 150.85-151.00, 154.65-155.20, 157.20-157.40, 158.25, 158.75-159.00, 160.20, 160.85, 161.80-162.00, and 162.50.

● No significant macroeconomic data releases regarding the state of the Japanese economy are scheduled for the coming days.





CRYPTOCURRENCIES: Donald Trump – "Master" of the Price





● The main event of recent days in the crypto world was the annual Bitcoin-2024 conference in Nashville (USA). The highlight of this conference was the speech by Donald Trump. The former and possibly future President of the United States promised to fire SEC Chairman Gary Gensler if elected and appoint key regulators who will be friendly to the crypto industry. "From now on, the rules will be written by those who love your industry, not hate it," Trump declared, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

The politician also intends to end the war on digital assets, turn the US into the cryptocurrency capital of the world, and include the government's existing bitcoins in the national strategic reserve. Trump also stated that "one fine day" bitcoin would surpass gold and silver in market capitalization. Following these promises and forecasts by the presidential candidate, the BTC/USD pair surged, reaching $70,000 on July 29. However, it failed to set a new all-time high.

● A known supporter of physical gold and a fierce critic of digital gold, financier Peter Schiff believes Trump should have kept his mouth shut. According to Schiff, the Biden administration, out of a desire to harm its competitor, will now sell everything in the government's crypto stash, leaving not a single satoshi. It turns out these are not empty predictions – as reported by Arkham Intelligence, 30,000 BTC out of the 200,000 owned by the US government have already started moving. Against this backdrop, the leading cryptocurrency plunged, reaching a local bottom of $62,210 on the first day of August.

● Summer 2024 has been tough for bitcoin. The crypto market faced significant pressure due to the German government's sale of 50,000 BTC (approximately $3.0 billion) confiscated by the police. Additionally, another 62,000 coins (about $4 billion) were distributed to creditors of the bankrupt crypto exchange Mt.Gox, which collapsed 10 years ago. According to the analytical agency Glassnode, the total pressure for June-July amounted to 147,500 bitcoins (around $10 billion).

It should be noted that the flagship cryptocurrency has honourably withstood the bear attacks. Contributing to its resilience were the launch of exchange-traded spot ETFs, the April halving, and the anticipation of an imminent easing of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Long-term holders (LTHs) also supported the prices, not only refraining from selling but continuing to add to their wallets. The Glassnode data clearly shows how recent months' sell-offs by short-term holders (STHs) have been offset by purchases from long-term holders.

Of course, if the Biden administration decides to part with all 200,000 BTC, it will exert new downward pressure on the prices. However, the market will likely cope with this issue, and any price decline is not expected to be very severe or long-lasting.

● Economist and trader Alex Krüger believes that bitcoin is in a super-cycle. According to him, Wall Street and the traditional financial world have fundamentally changed the nature and structure of the digital asset market. As a result, downside volatility will be much more limited, and buyer activity will significantly increase. "Essentially, a super-cycle means the following," explained the expert, "it's not that we no longer have bears or corrections, and we just keep going up. It means that upcoming corrections will be shallow and won't last forever."

"The main driving force behind this change," Krüger continues, "is that Wall Street is here, and ETFs [exchange-traded funds] are now here, which has fundamentally altered the market structure. [...] The share of bitcoin ownership is currently very low in aggregate terms and, of course, in portfolios. The marketing pitch from Wall Street is that this figure should be around 2%." Based on this, the economist believes the super-cycle will continue until this target is reached.

Analyst Daan de Rover, better known on social network X as Crypto Rover, expects the BTC price could exceed $800,000. De Rover bases his forecast on Trump's remarks that bitcoin could surpass gold in market capitalization. If this happens, according to the analyst's calculations, the value of 1 BTC would be exactly $813,054.

● Another speaker at the Nashville conference was MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor, who announced that bitcoin's price will reach $13 million by 2045. According to his calculations, with the current bitcoin price around $65,000, its market capitalization is $1.3 trillion – just 0.1% of global wealth. With an annual return of approximately 29%, digital gold will reach a market cap of $280 trillion and represent 7% of global wealth by 2045. According to Saylor, this is an average result. If the bullish forecast materializes, the price of 1 BTC will reach $49 million, totalling 22% of global wealth. If the bearish forecast plays out, the figures will be $3 million and 2%, respectively.

The MicroStrategy founder is confident that all physical capital – from stocks and bonds to cars and real estate – is subject to the laws of thermodynamics, including entropy, which is the tendency of energy to disperse over time. "Entropy dilutes the value of physical assets. It sucks capital out of them." According to Saylor, the primary cryptocurrency is an exception to this rule because it "does not exist in the physical world" and has an "infinite lifespan." "Bitcoin is immortal, immutable, and incorporeal," making it "the solution to our economic dilemma," the billionaire stated.

● 2045 is still a long way off. Regarding the near-term horizons, the head and founder of MN Trading, Michaël van de Poppe, believes that "Donald Trump's speech [in Nashville] had a positive impact, thanks to which bitcoin could test its all-time high in the coming weeks." "As long as it stays above $60,000-62,000, we have good prospects for further growth," the expert stated.

Some experts, such as Dan Crypto Traders and Tanaka, predict BTC will rise to $100,000 and ETH to $8,000-10,000. The well-known analyst Plan B forecasted bitcoin's price to reach $140,000. After the flagship cryptocurrency hit $70,000 on July 29, he wrote, "I expect bitcoin's price to double from today's value within 3-5 months." Plan B explained his prediction by stating that after the April halving, "miner revenues have bottomed out, meaning less profitable miners have stopped. Only the most profitable ones (with the latest equipment and lowest electricity costs) have survived." "The battle is over, the difficulty will continue to rise. And investors will take over pricing," Plan B stated.

● As of the evening of Friday, August 2, the BTC/USD pair is trading at $62,400. The total market capitalization of the crypto market is $2.22 trillion (down from $2.42 trillion a week ago). The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has dropped from 68 to 57 points over the past 7 days but remains in the Greed zone.

NordFX Analytical Group

https://nordfx.com/

Disclaimer: These materials are not an investment recommendation or a guide for working on financial markets and are for informational purposes only. Trading on financial markets is risky and can lead to a complete loss of deposited funds.

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