Six months have passed since the launch of the release version of the GreatAverager trading Expert

It has been six months since the launch of the release version of the GreatAverager trading Expert Advisor on a real account. The expert Advisor is based on averaging positions, so 6 months is the right time to take stock of the work and think about the prospects for development.









Let's start with the main thing, with profit. After 6 months, the average monthly return was 7%. This is not enough, since the forecast for profitability was from 6 to 12%. Nevertheless, in absolute terms, this is quite an acceptable value for experts of this kind. After all, 7% per month is 84% per annum, even without reinvestment.

The drawdown was 32%. This is an acceptable drawdown for averaging experts. We set the expected drawdown range to 60%. It should be understood that it is the drawdown of averaging trading strategies that allows you to draw linear, upward–pointing charts.

Loading a deposit of 4% is a negative factor, since the account uses a huge (2000) leverage. With a shoulder of 1:200, the load will become impressive. Most likely, it makes sense not to increase trading volumes after the first account doubling.

The biggest negative is a continuous floating loss. Although this behavior pattern was known in advance, it is not very typical for averaging strategies to observe it constantly in real time. It is not pleasant, but it is precisely these parameters that have shown the greatest stability of work.

There are no plans to change the basic principles of the expert's work in the near future. Nevertheless, our team is now fully focused on new advanced developments in the field of artificial intelligence, specialized in exchange activities. And all the improvements are easily applicable to this robot, as they are a development of the concepts applied in it.

Despite the positive result of the expert's work, initially we planned to create a system that was ideal from a psychological point of view. Linear profit and the most even yield curve every working week. Since this result has not been achieved, we decide to reduce the cost of the trading robot to a minimum.





Demonstration of a real account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196850

Download for free: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108774