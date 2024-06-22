Show Trades History using "GHistoryView"

1. Introduction

The GHistoryView tool is designed to visualize the trades history and its information, such as the entry and exit points, sizes of the trades, Reward to risk ratio, Risk percent, Profit, Target and stop-loss on the chart. it makes showing trades history on the chart more informative and easier to use. it's a strategic tool that enhances your trading experience on MT5 platforms. By providing a clear visual representation of your trading history and customizable settings, it empowers traders to make informed decisions and refine their strategies by reviewing past trades info and understand their trading patterns. As a trader, this tool serves as a trading journal, visually mapped onto the chart.

To use this tool, open the chart then Right mouse click on the chart and active "Trade History". Click on the arrows of old trade to view it, click on the same trade arrows to hide the object or press "H" keyboard button.





2 . Key features:

Visualizes levels of trade history on the chart with details such as entry price, stop-loss, and profit levels.

Stop Loss and Take Profit values in pips, points and account currency.

Risk to reward ratio and risk percent.

Works with any trading instrument (Forex, CFD and others).





3. Parameter Settings

Target_Color: the color of the profit zone.

Stop_Color: the color of the loss zone.

Lines_Color: the open level color.

font_size: the font size of the text.

Opacity_percent: transparency value 0% - 100%.

Initial or final Target-profit: to set the TP when the trade opened or when it closed.

Initial or final Stop-loss: to set the SL when the trade opened or when it closed. Hide: press "H" to hide the history object.

Download GHistoryView MT5



















