PHOTOS - Women Who Changed History Forever

18 September 2014, 16:15
Sergey Golubev
A Muslim woman covers the yellow star of her Jewish neighbour with her veil to protect her from prosecution. Sarajevo, former Yugoslavia. [1941]:



18 year old French Résistance fighter, Simone Segouin, during the liberation of Paris. [19 August 1944]:




Sarla Thakral, 21 years old, the first Indian woman to earn a pilot license. [1936]:



Kathrine Switzer becomes the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, despite attempts by the marathon organizer to stop her. [1967]:



Afghan women at a public library before the Taliban seized power. [c. 1950s]:



Annette Kellerman posing in a swimsuit that got her arrested for indecency. [c. 1907]:




Photograph of a samurai warrior. [c. late 1800s]:



Women boxing on a roof in LA. [1933]:



Marina Ginesta, a 17-year-old militant, overlooking Barcelona during the Spanish Civil War. [1936]:



Anna Fisher, "the first mother in space" [1980s]:



Sabiha Gökçen of Turkey poses with her plane, in 1937 she became the first female fighter pilot:



A Dutch woman refuses to leave her husband, a German soldier, after Allied soldiers capture him. She followed him into captivity. [1944]:




Female snipers of the Soviet 3rd Shock Army. [May 4, 1945]:



