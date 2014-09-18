PHOTOS - Women Who Changed History Forever

A Muslim woman covers the yellow star of her Jewish neighbour with her veil to protect her from prosecution. Sarajevo, former Yugoslavia. [1941]:













Sarla Thakral, 21 years old, the first Indian woman to earn a pilot license. [1936]:







Kathrine Switzer becomes the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, despite attempts by the marathon organizer to stop her. [1967]:







Afghan women at a public library before the Taliban seized power. [c. 1950s]:











Women boxing on a roof in LA. [1933]:











Anna Fisher, "the first mother in space" [1980s]:







Sabiha Gökçen of Turkey poses with her plane, in 1937 she became the first female fighter pilot:





