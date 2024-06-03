Statistics

📈 Trading results of the Prop GT Expert Advisor on FTMO account for May 27-31 📈

3 June 2024, 14:30
Evgeniia Terekhova
Evgeniia Terekhova
0
251

During this week EA made 6 trades on the account of Prop Firm FTMO, and all 6 were profitable. The total profit of the EA was $3,469, which is 3.4% to the deposit for the week. 🚀

To complete the Prop Firm Challenge, your profitability must be 10%. To do this, you need to have 2.5% profit per week and not violate the account drawdown rules. Prop GT manages both profitability and drawdown control perfectly, making it a great tool for trading in Prop Firm accounts. 💼

With this Expert Advisor, you can successfully complete a Prop Firm Challenge, and most importantly, you can get capital that the EA will increase, allowing you to make profits. 💹

Send your weekly results to @prop_ea chat and for those who are still don't use the Expert Advisor, you can install it 👇