📈 Trading results of the Prop GT Expert Advisor on FTMO account for May 27-31 📈

During this week EA made 6 trades on the account of Prop Firm FTMO, and all 6 were profitable. The total profit of the EA was $3,469, which is 3.4% to the deposit for the week.

To complete the Prop Firm Challenge, your profitability must be 10%. To do this, you need to have 2.5% profit per week and not violate the account drawdown rules. Prop GT manages both profitability and drawdown control perfectly, making it a great tool for trading in Prop Firm accounts.

With this Expert Advisor, you can successfully complete a Prop Firm Challenge, and most importantly, you can get capital that the EA will increase, allowing you to make profits.

Send your weekly results to @prop_ea chat and for those who are still don't use the Expert Advisor, you can install it







