Payout proof using Diamond Titan and Quantum Algo Trading EA + Combo DEAL

1/ Payout proof



I used 2 EAs to pass the FundedNext Prop Firm account





Diamond Titan FX : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116012?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author

Quantum Algo Trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116937?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author





And I continued to use them with the Funded Account size: $6K





After a month of running, today I made my first withdrawal request. You can check the real signal here : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223219?source=Site+Signals+My

Below is the withdrawal image.











2/ Combo Deal

If you want to buy my 3 best EAs currently:

1. Diamond Titan FX 2. US30 Scalper 3. Quantum Algo Trading

you can get them at a special price of only $1033 (a 40% discount). Contact me for more details.





















