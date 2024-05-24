Payout proof using Diamond Titan and Quantum Algo Trading EA + Combo DEAL

0
411
1/ Payout proofI used 2 EAs to pass the FundedNext Prop Firm account
- Diamond Titan FX : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116012?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author
- Quantum Algo Trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116937?source=Site+Market+Product+From+Author
And I continued to use them with the Funded Account size: $6K
After a month of running, today I made my first withdrawal request.
You can check the real signal here : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223219?source=Site+Signals+My
Below is the withdrawal image.
2/ Combo Deal
If you want to buy my 3 best EAs currently:
1. Diamond Titan FX
2. US30 Scalper
3. Quantum Algo Trading
you can get them at a special price of only $1033 (a 40% discount). Contact me for more details.