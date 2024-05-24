Payout proof using Diamond Titan and Quantum Algo Trading EA + Combo DEAL
My Trading

Payout proof using Diamond Titan and Quantum Algo Trading EA + Combo DEAL

24 May 2024, 08:04
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Lo Thi Mai Loan
0
411

1/ Payout proof

I used 2 EAs to pass the FundedNext Prop Firm account


And I continued to use them with the Funded Account size: $6K

After a month of running, today I made my first withdrawal request.

You can check the real signal here : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2223219?source=Site+Signals+My

Below is the withdrawal image.






2/ Combo Deal


If you want to buy my 3 best EAs currently:

1. Diamond Titan FX
2. US30 Scalper
3. Quantum Algo Trading

you can get them at a special price of only $1033 (a 40% discount). Contact me for more details.