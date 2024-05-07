Gold trading with the GS smart5 EA

GS smart5 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/63764

Read GS smart channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0144712ea3b3d701

Real-time Gold trading signal 24/7: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2264587

The EA trades with a deposit of $1000 with a lot of 0.01 on XAUUSD M5. Default settings + Strategy parameter=XAUUSD M5;



The Gain panel of the EA shows the time elapsed since the start, the profit accumulated during this time and the drawdown.

16.04.2024 profit of $214 was made in 6 hours of trading, that is, + 20% to the deposit amount





23.04.2024 Since yesterday, in 23 hours, the GS smart5 advisor made only one gold transaction. This is due to the setting of the XAUUSD M5 BUY strategy, which does not allow trading against the global trend, and gold is falling.





24.04.2024:







25.04.2024:









Profits were regularly withdrawn, so from 04/16/2024 to 04/25/2024, $800 was withdrawn.