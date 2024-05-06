NordFX Named Best ECN/STP Forex Broker 2024

NordFX received its first award nearly 15 years ago, back in 2010. Since then, it has been honoured with more than 70 professional prizes and titles for achievements and innovations across various sectors of the financial industry. However, only once before, in 2015, were NordFX's merits in organizing ECN trading specifically recognized. Now, the esteemed international online portal FXDailyInfo has once again acknowledged the company as the Best ECN/STP Forex Broker.

FXDailyInfo is one of the leading resources providing daily news and analysis on the financial markets, including broker reviews, educational materials, and other useful information for traders. The portal also annually recognizes the best representatives of the financial industry with its awards. Winners of the FXDailyinfo Awards are determined through open voting by visitors to the website, which makes these awards particularly valuable as they objectively reflect the opinion of the professional community. This time, the high rating was given for the services NordFX offers its clients on Zero accounts on popular platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5.

A key feature here is direct access to interbank liquidity. The Electronic Communication Network (ECN) used on MT4 Zero and MT5 Zero accounts directs trader orders directly to liquidity providers, bypassing any additional intermediation. This reduces order processing time and provides the opportunity to trade at the most favourable prices with minimal commissions and spreads. On most popular pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, typical spreads are 0 pips. In addition to currency pairs, traders can also conduct transactions with cryptocurrencies, stocks, and exchange indexes, as well as oil, gas, and precious metals on these accounts. Notably, the spread for the gold pair XAU/USD is also zero. This pair is particularly favored by traders in NordFX's top three, largely thanks to which they were able to earn an impressive total of nearly $2.5 million USD in the previous year, 2023.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds



