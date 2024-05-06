Instructions of the Blue Chip Investing EA
Analytics & Forecasts

Instructions of the Blue Chip Investing EA

6 May 2024, 14:41
Najlaa Alsalih
Najlaa Alsalih
2
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How to enable news filter in MT4/MT5

    Go to MT4/MT5 and click tools>Options (or press ctrl+o) to open options of your MT4/MT5 terminal.
    Go to the "Expert Advisors" tab.
    Tick the checkbox for "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
    Add this URL https://nfs.faireconomy.media and click OK.



Easy and step by step guide on how to use the Blue Chip Ea properly:

1_ run the EA on any pair and Timeframe H1 and when trying to attach it to chart in Common section enable "Allow algo trading" same as picture below:

for MT5:
MT5 Allow Algo Trading



and for MT4:
MT4 Allow Algo Trading




2_you have to Enable Algo Trading Button on top oMetatrader terminal  as images below:

For MT5:
MT5 Algo Trading Button



And for MT4:
MT4 Algo Trading Button




3_after these 3 the icon EA on chart of MT5 will turn blue and in MT4 will  be a smiley face as images below:

MT5:
MT5 Blue icon



MT4:
MT4 smiley icon


and you are good to go...



Detailed Descriptions of Inputs:

TWEAK GENERAL PARAMETERS

  • Set symbols for trading — Defines which currency pairs or instruments the system will trade (e.g., “XAUUSD”).
  • Specify main magic number — Assigns a unique identifier to all trades opened by the EA to prevent conflicts with other experts.
  • Set commentary for EA orders — Custom note added to each order’s comment field for tracking or analysis purposes.

SPECIFY EXTRA ALERTS

  • Warm-up window after market opens (min) — Number of minutes to wait after market open before allowing trading activity.
  • Normalize price to step grid — Rounds prices to the defined point step to align trades with broker price increments.
  • Slope-based spread deterioration filter — Adds a dynamic filter that prevents trading when spread slope increases abnormally.

ORDERS

  • Activate splitting orders into X TP levels — Enables partial take-profit levels by splitting one main order into multiple smaller ones.
  • Specify number of orders to split main order — Defines how many parts the main order will be divided into when TP splitting is active.

SET UP TRADING HOUR PARAMETERS

  • Set trading start time — Determines the time of day when the system starts executing trades.
  • Set trading end time — Determines the cutoff time after which no new trades will be opened.

SET UP NEWS FILTER PARAMETERS

  • Apply high impact news filter — Prevents trading during high-impact economic events.
  • Apply medium impact news filter — Suspends trading around medium-level news events.
  • Apply low impact news filter — Adds filtering even for low-impact events.
  • Specify hours to avoid trading before news — Defines how many hours before a news event the system should stop trading.
  • Specify hours to avoid trading after news — Defines how many hours after a news event trading should resume.

How to enable news filter in MT4/MT5

  1. Open your terminal and go to Tools > Options (or press Ctrl + O ).
  2. Select the Expert Advisors tab.
  3. Tick the box for Allow WebRequest for listed URL.
  4. Add this URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media and click OK.

CONTROL SECTION FOR SIGNAL LOGIC

  • Trun on FA account protection (each order carries SL) — Activates full protection mode ensuring every trade has its own stop loss.
  • Specify profit type — Determines whether the profit target is measured in USD or as a percentage of account balance.
  • Specify total profit (usd) — Sets the absolute profit amount (in USD) that triggers trade closure.
  • Specify total profit % of balance — Sets the target profit level as a percentage of the account balance.

SET UP DRAWDOWN CLOSING PARAMETERS

  • Specify allowed maximum drawdown to avoid new trades — Prevents new trades if account drawdown exceeds this percentage.
  • Apply close on drawdown — Automatically closes all open positions once the drawdown limit is reached.

SPECIFY SAME ORDER PARAMETERS

  • Use only one trade per symbol — Restricts the system to a single active trade per currency pair.
  • Specify min distance between trades (in points) — Ensures a minimum spacing between two trades on the same symbol.

SELECT PROP FIRMS PARAMETERS

  • Apply FTMO randomizer for trade safety — Adds randomized execution timing and offsets to mimic natural trading behavior for prop firm compatibility.

CUSTOMIZE RISK PREFERENCES

  • Lot calculation method setup — Chooses how the EA calculates trade size (fixed, balance-based, etc.).
  • Define risk percentage per trade — Sets what percentage of account balance is risked per trade.
  • Specify fixed lot size — Manually assigns a static lot size regardless of risk settings.
  • Turn off auto smart risk — Disables automatic dynamic risk management features.
  • Zoom factor — Adjusts internal scaling or normalization factors for lot or signal precision.




 

     

     
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