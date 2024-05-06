Instructions of the Blue Chip Investing EA

Video of How to run MT4 on chart: https://youtu.be/V2kyRkIoaE4

Video of How to run MT5 on chart: https://youtu.be/xHAXqksjBus

Video of How to Backtest MT4: https://youtu.be/ekMQB1qSPLo



Video of How to Backtest MT5: https://youtu.be/WrASS0o8EAU



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How to enable news filter in MT4/MT5



Go to MT4/MT5 and click tools>Options (or press ctrl+o) to open options of your MT4/MT5 terminal.

Go to the "Expert Advisors" tab.

Tick the checkbox for "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

Add this URL https://nfs.faireconomy.media and click OK.







Easy and step by step guide on how to use the Blue Chip Ea properly:



1_ run the EA on any pair and Timeframe H1 and when trying to attach it to chart in Common section enable "Allow algo trading" same as picture below:



for MT5:









and for MT4:











2_you have to Enable Algo Trading Button on top oMetatrader terminal as images below:



For MT5:











And for MT4:











3_after these 3 the icon EA on chart of MT5 will turn blue and in MT4 will be a smiley face as images below:



MT5:









MT4:







and you are good to go...









Detailed Descriptions of Inputs:

TWEAK GENERAL PARAMETERS Set symbols for trading — Defines which currency pairs or instruments the system will trade (e.g., “XAUUSD”).

— Defines which currency pairs or instruments the system will trade (e.g., “XAUUSD”). Specify main magic number — Assigns a unique identifier to all trades opened by the EA to prevent conflicts with other experts.

— Assigns a unique identifier to all trades opened by the EA to prevent conflicts with other experts. Set commentary for EA orders — Custom note added to each order’s comment field for tracking or analysis purposes. SPECIFY EXTRA ALERTS Warm-up window after market opens (min) — Number of minutes to wait after market open before allowing trading activity.

— Number of minutes to wait after market open before allowing trading activity. Normalize price to step grid — Rounds prices to the defined point step to align trades with broker price increments.

— Rounds prices to the defined point step to align trades with broker price increments. Slope-based spread deterioration filter — Adds a dynamic filter that prevents trading when spread slope increases abnormally. ORDERS Activate splitting orders into X TP levels — Enables partial take-profit levels by splitting one main order into multiple smaller ones.

— Enables partial take-profit levels by splitting one main order into multiple smaller ones. Specify number of orders to split main order — Defines how many parts the main order will be divided into when TP splitting is active. SET UP TRADING HOUR PARAMETERS Set trading start time — Determines the time of day when the system starts executing trades.

— Determines the time of day when the system starts executing trades. Set trading end time — Determines the cutoff time after which no new trades will be opened. SET UP NEWS FILTER PARAMETERS Apply high impact news filter — Prevents trading during high-impact economic events.

— Prevents trading during high-impact economic events. Apply medium impact news filter — Suspends trading around medium-level news events.

— Suspends trading around medium-level news events. Apply low impact news filter — Adds filtering even for low-impact events.

— Adds filtering even for low-impact events. Specify hours to avoid trading before news — Defines how many hours before a news event the system should stop trading.

— Defines how many hours before a news event the system should stop trading. Specify hours to avoid trading after news — Defines how many hours after a news event trading should resume. How to enable news filter in MT4/MT5 Open your terminal and go to Tools > Options (or press Ctrl + O ). Select the Expert Advisors tab. Tick the box for Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Add this URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media and click OK. CONTROL SECTION FOR SIGNAL LOGIC Trun on FA account protection (each order carries SL) — Activates full protection mode ensuring every trade has its own stop loss.

— Activates full protection mode ensuring every trade has its own stop loss. Specify profit type — Determines whether the profit target is measured in USD or as a percentage of account balance.

— Determines whether the profit target is measured in USD or as a percentage of account balance. Specify total profit (usd) — Sets the absolute profit amount (in USD) that triggers trade closure.

— Sets the absolute profit amount (in USD) that triggers trade closure. Specify total profit % of balance — Sets the target profit level as a percentage of the account balance. SET UP DRAWDOWN CLOSING PARAMETERS Specify allowed maximum drawdown to avoid new trades — Prevents new trades if account drawdown exceeds this percentage.

— Prevents new trades if account drawdown exceeds this percentage. Apply close on drawdown — Automatically closes all open positions once the drawdown limit is reached. SPECIFY SAME ORDER PARAMETERS Use only one trade per symbol — Restricts the system to a single active trade per currency pair.

— Restricts the system to a single active trade per currency pair. Specify min distance between trades (in points) — Ensures a minimum spacing between two trades on the same symbol. SELECT PROP FIRMS PARAMETERS Apply FTMO randomizer for trade safety — Adds randomized execution timing and offsets to mimic natural trading behavior for prop firm compatibility. CUSTOMIZE RISK PREFERENCES Lot calculation method setup — Chooses how the EA calculates trade size (fixed, balance-based, etc.).

— Chooses how the EA calculates trade size (fixed, balance-based, etc.). Define risk percentage per trade — Sets what percentage of account balance is risked per trade.

— Sets what percentage of account balance is risked per trade. Specify fixed lot size — Manually assigns a static lot size regardless of risk settings.

— Manually assigns a static lot size regardless of risk settings. Turn off auto smart risk — Disables automatic dynamic risk management features.

— Disables automatic dynamic risk management features. Zoom factor — Adjusts internal scaling or normalization factors for lot or signal precision.











