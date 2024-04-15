Filter Trader Quick Start Guide

Before using Filter Trader, you need a good signal source account，Filter Trader is a follower program basically

Filter Trader support both mt4 and mt5, A demo version of the program required for this article will be provided at the end of the article.





First, we run the sender program on the signal source account

Filter Trader will read the historical orders of the signal source to further adjust the follow-up strategy.

If your signal source has too many historical orders, and the earlier historical orders have lost their reference value, you need to filter historical orders by setting history from.

Next, click OK,you will see the smile emoj below ,which means the Sender program runs fine：





now ,We use another account to run the receiving program

it's easy too!

Run mode choose Receiver

For the Receive_Account, fill in the account that just ran the sending program.

the last one is a equity protect program, when the account equity value is less than the set value, the program will stop running and all orders will be deleted.





now ,click OK to next:

first time ,you can see the ui like this







1 is the main operation panel, which operates and controls the overall situation

2 is the strategy list information of the signal source account

3 is the copy configuration information of the selected strategy, you can modify it at any time

4 is the time setting panel of the selected strategy, which can be configured through the mouse.





Next, i will explain how this program works

At this time, you should be able to see the source account information in the upper left corner, and at least one strategy is displayed in the strategy list.

Pick any strategy and let's watch the list





you can't change remote symbol and remote magic, the local magic number and remote magic number will remain the same ,This makes it easier for you to compare the execution effects of the source account and the copy account.

config name : You can modify it as you like

local symbol : You can change it to any other symbol in your platform， such as XAUUSD --> Gold , XAUUSD--> XAUUSDm , or XAUUSD-->XAUEUR

copy method :

back_copy :It means that you can only follow the order when the source account order has a floating loss. This has many benefits. For example, you will make more profits than the source account; or when the order is profitable, you can manually close it without worrying that the program will immediately fill the order. Of course There are also disadvantages. A few orders will be missed. Of course, I recommend this method. After all, this program is a very special order follower.

Direct_copy: Indicates following the order directly, regardless of the time and price of the order

back point: when you choose back copy,the floating loss distance between the copy order price and the source order price, calculated in points，You can either choose a positive number or change it to a plural number, depending on your strategic needs.

lots method :

fix lots: I have nothing to say

multiplier lots: It refers to the multiple of the source order lots.

lots per 1000 balance:This has nothing to do with the source account, only the current account. If you set it to 0.02 and the current account balance is 5000, then the final lot size will be (5000/1000)*0.02=0.1 lots.

lots per 1000 equity :Same as above, just use equity to calculate

proportion of balance: Just give an example, if this item is set to 1.3, the source account balance is 1000, the order lot size is 0.02, and the follower account balance is 2000, then the final order lot size is (2000/1000)*0.02*1.3=0.052, don’t worry about the 0.002 behind, the program will handle it automatically

proportion of equit: Same as above, just use equity to calculate

Forward allowed ：This is a switch that indicates whether forward copying is allowed. When it is turned off, it is gray and when it is turned on, it is green.

Reverse allowed : This is a switch that indicates whether reverse copying is allowed. When it is turned off, it is gray and when it is turned on, it is red.





now we talk about Local selections

Its main purpose is to let you decide which period to follow the order, which period not to follow the order, and which period to follow the reverse order based on the historical order statistics of the source account.

The horizontal axis represents 24 hours a day, and the vertical axis represents the 7 days of the week, and also distinguishes between long and short positions.

a : means monday , buy side , historical profit1.8

b : means monday , buy side, historical loss =0

so, During this period, its historical statistics are profitable, you can click "a", the color of a and b will change from gray to green, indicating that the orders in this period are followed forward.

You can also click b, and their color will change from green to gray, indicating that they will not follow orders during this period. If you click b again, their color will change from gray to red, indicating that reverse tracking is required during this period

Now, you understand that you can freely configure the copying situation for each period of 7*24 hours. Under normal circumstances, you do not need to configure it manually. There are several options at the bottom to help you configure it automatically.

At this point, you will find that the procedure is more complicated, but you are only one step away from success.





Click Foward trading in system settings ,When you see the emoj next to it change into a smiley face, it means that the program has run correctly





Finally, a reminder that the situation of reverse copying is extremely complicated. Please conduct sufficient testing before making a real offer.











