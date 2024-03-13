Golden Goal (GG) : behind the scenes

Endless researches on markets behaviors sometimes leads to discovering new potential strategies. While still using other strategies I previously built (Relax and The Forex Exchanger), I never stopped to study new possibilities in term of trading strategies and coding/optimization approaches to better diversify.

The diversification is surely the key for a balanced and constant growing portfolio. Golden Goal project (since now simply called “GG”) was born exactly with this intention.

GG is a mean-reversion system that works on 28 FX pairs. Opposed to The Forex Exchanger, strategies are built in a different way, with focus on each symbol by itself.

This means that on each pair, there are different strategies running than on others: different indicators, different rules. The shared concept between all strategies refer to the simple concept of “mean-reversion”.

As its “brother” GG can average entries with multiple positions, STRICTLY WITHOUT a lots increase which is always too risky.

For GG, I allocated a big part of my study time for “recovery approaches” in order to reduce risk and provide a smoother equity curve. Thanks to recovery methods, baskets can react more dynamically to the market and target profits become less greed thanks to the “acceptance” of closing oldest trades in losses to improve average prices.

Next into the article it will be clearly visible that exposition on a symbol (deposit load increase) activate the recovery methods who close trades into loss increasing possibility of closing baskets earlier with a very smoothed result.





NOTE: All following screenshots are made with recovery methods enabled. Of course I can also choose to not enable recovery methods, but honestly I think that we should increase our acceptange of market to have right, if we want to stay consistantly profitable on the market.









The result on a live account of using multiple instances of the EA with recovery methods:











