TRADEGINEERS - HOW TO BUY AND INSTALL PRODUCTS FROM THE MQL5.COM MARKET Metatrader5
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TRADEGINEERS - HOW TO BUY AND INSTALL PRODUCTS FROM THE MQL5.COM MARKET Metatrader5

10 February 2024, 08:52
Daciana Elena Chirica
Daciana Elena Chirica
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1 332

HOW TO BUY AND INSTALL PRODUCTS FROM THE MQL5.COM MARKET Metatrader5


To enable purchased EAs or Indicators on your Metatrader5 Platform, adhere to these instructions.

Assuming you have an active account at mql5.com, if not, please register here.




BUYING THE PRODUCT


1.   Locate the desired Expert Advisor on the MQL5.com website and navigate to its product page.

2.   Proceed with your purchase by selecting the Buy or Rent option.



PRODUCT



3. Select your preferred payment method and proceed by clicking the green Next button to continue with your payment.


BUY



4. You have reached the Checkout stage. Please input your card details and click on the Pay button to proceed with the payment.

CHECKOUT

5. Upon completion of your payment, you will gain access to the product.

INSTALLINT THE PRODUCT TO METATRADER

1. Launch Metatrader5
2) Navigate to Tools -> Options -> Community Tab.


2) Login into your MQL5 account
Note: You have to login with the account used when purchasing the MQL5 Product



2b) Login into your MQL5 account. 
Note: You have to login with the account used when purchasing the MQL5 Product

3. Proceed to the Navigator window, click on the Market folder, and then select Purchases. This action will open your Purchases window on the right, displaying all your purchases. Click the Install button beside the product you have recently purchased. Afterwards, activate the EA or Indicator within your platform, which will initiate an activation process.


 

4. Make sure you enable Algo Trading and there is a BLUE HAT  in the right corner

EAA55

5. You are now prepared to trade on your account with your Expert Advisor. Begin by opening the relevant symbol's chart and selecting the appropriate timeframe. Next, navigate to the Navigator window on the left side of your Metatrader5 terminal, locate your purchased Expert Advisor within the Market options, and either drag it onto the chart or double-click to apply it.



Navigator

6. After you  drag it onto the chart (or double-click) a pop-up will appear. Go to Common Tab and select "Allow Algo trading". This step is not necessary for Indicators
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CONGRATULATIONS, YOUR EA IS NOW READY TO TRADE THE MARKETS! 🤝


#marketplace metatrader install how-to tradegineers