TRADEGINEERS - HOW TO BUY AND INSTALL PRODUCTS FROM THE MQL5.COM MARKET Metatrader5

HOW TO BUY AND INSTALL PRODUCTS FROM THE MQL5.COM MARKET Metatrader5







To enable purchased EAs or Indicators on your Metatrader5 Platform, adhere to these instructions.

Assuming you have an active account at mql5.com, if not, please register here.







BUYING THE PRODUCT







1. Locate the desired Expert Advisor on the MQL5.com website and navigate to its product page.

2. Proceed with your purchase by selecting the Buy or Rent option.













3. Select your preferred payment method and proceed by clicking the green Next button to continue with your payment.













4. You have reached the Checkout stage. Please input your card details and click on the Pay button to proceed with the payment.







5. Upon completion of your payment, you will gain access to the product.



INSTALLINT THE PRODUCT TO METATRADER





1. Launch2) Navigate to->->Tab.





2) Login into your MQL5 account.

Note: You have to login with the account used when purchasing the MQL5 Product







2b) Login into your MQL5 account.

Note: You have to login with the account used when purchasing the MQL5 Product





3. Proceed to thewindow, click on the, and then select. This action will open youron the, displaying all your purchases. Click thebutton beside the product you have. Afterwards,orwithin your platform, which willprocess.







4. Make sure you enable Algo Trading and there is a BLUE HAT in the right corner







5. You are now prepared to trade on your account with your Expert Advisor. Begin by opening the

's chart and selecting the

. Next, navigate to the

window on the

, locate your purchased Expert Advisor within the Market options, and either

or

to apply it.









6. After you drag it onto the chart (or double-click) a pop-up will appear. Go to Common Tab and select "Allow Algo trading". This step is not necessary for Indicators









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