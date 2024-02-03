Mount Gold MT5 - Settings Overview

Onscreen Panel:



Headline Label: Click on the label or press 's' on the keyboard to show/hide the Onscreen Panel

Button “TRADE”: Opens two more buttons to select open Buy or Sell order

Button* “AUTO”: Enable/disable opening a new order set after closing of previous the set. Does not affect the operation of a currently running set

Button* “CLOSE”: Opens two more buttons that enable to close the running Set or the last opened trade if it matches the current Takeprofit.

Button* “ON”/"OFF": Switches between Drawdown Reduction enabled/disabled

Button* “N": Clicking or pressing the 'n' on the keyboard opens/closes the News Events Page



* Button status in gray color mean currently inactive

Detailed Parameters Overview attached in PNG- as well as PDF in ZIP-File here:





