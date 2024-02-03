Mount Gold MT5 - Settings Overview

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Onscreen Panel:
Headline Label: Click on the label or press 's' on the keyboard to show/hide the Onscreen Panel
Button “TRADE”: Opens two more buttons to select open Buy or Sell order
Button* “AUTO”: Enable/disable opening a new order set after closing of previous the set. Does not affect the operation of a currently running set
Button* “CLOSE”: Opens two more buttons that enable to close the running Set or the last opened trade if it matches the current Takeprofit.
Button* “ON”/"OFF": Switches between Drawdown Reduction enabled/disabled
Button* “N": Clicking or pressing the 'n' on the keyboard opens/closes the News Events Page
* Button status in gray color mean currently inactive
Detailed Parameters Overview attached in PNG- as well as PDF in ZIP-File here:
Files: