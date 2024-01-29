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Conventional UML diagrams for MQL5 Programming Book (Part 7. Advanced language tools)

29 January 2024, 15:41
Stanislav Korotky
Stanislav Korotky
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In this topic I present the original schemes prepared for the book MQL5 Programming for Traders, Part 7. They have been reworked for the book by MQ's designers, but Visio's plain rendering may probably seem more readable for someone.

Diagram of links between structures by fields with identifiers

Diagram of links between structures by fields with identifiers from Basic concepts of the calendar


Scheme for indexing data by hashing

Scheme for indexing data by hashing from Transferring calendar database to tester


ORM, Object-Relational Mapping

ORM, Object-Relational Mapping from OOP (MQL5) and SQL integration: ORM concept


ORM Class Diagram (MQL5 <->SQL)

ORM Class Diagram (MQL5<->SQL) from Examples of CRUD operations in SQLite via ORM objects


Communication-component diagram of an MQL program with libraries

Communication-component diagram of an MQL program with libraries from Development and linking binary format libraries


Structure and life cycle of the project

Structure and life cycle of the project from Projects


WebSocket class diagram

WebSocket class diagram from WebSocket protocol in MQL5


Scheme of interaction between an MQL program and an OpenCL attachment

Scheme of interaction between an MQL program and an OpenCL attachment from Built-in support for parallel computing: OpenCL



#mql5 book programming