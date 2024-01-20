TOL LANGIT FOREX JOURNEY: 2021 - 2026 Update

0
198
Forex Summary (2021-2024):
I don’t need to talk much—let the numbers do the talking.
Here’s the performance of Tol Langit V10 from 2021 to 2025
Don’t trust anyone claiming to be a trader without a live MQL5 or Myfxbook account from a legit Tier 1 broker. No live account? That’s 100% bullshit.
|Year
|Profit (%)
|2021
|+110.41%
|2022
|+63.02%
|2023
|+39.16%
|2024
|+57.74%
|2025
|+60.56%
*Strategy Overview:*
Despite market volatility, our strategy remains focused on a stable 3-5% monthly return with a very low-risk setup (0.01 per $1000). With a low-risk and stable system, we managed to survive the volatile markets throughout 2021-2025.
This is my Telegram group. I update here too.: https://t.me/tol_langit