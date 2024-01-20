TOL LANGIT FOREX JOURNEY: 2021 - 2026 Update
Analytics & Forecasts

TOL LANGIT FOREX JOURNEY: 2021 - 2026 Update

20 January 2024, 15:50
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
Adithyo Dewangga Wijaya
0
198

Forex Summary (2021-2024):

I don’t need to talk much—let the numbers do the talking. 

Here’s the performance of Tol Langit V10 from 2021 to 2025

Don’t trust anyone claiming to be a trader without a live MQL5 or Myfxbook account from a legit Tier 1 broker. No live account? That’s 100% bullshit.

Year Profit (%)
2021 +110.41%
2022 +63.02%
2023 +39.16%
2024 +57.74%
2025 +60.56%

      *Strategy Overview:*

      Despite market volatility, our strategy remains focused on a stable 3-5% monthly return with a very low-risk setup (0.01 per $1000). With a low-risk and stable system, we managed to survive the volatile markets throughout 2021-2025.


      This is my Telegram group. I update here too.

      :       https://t.me/tol_langit











      #forex journey