NordFX: Best News & Analysis Provider 2023

Following the results of the voting on the information portal Forexing.com, the brokerage firm NordFX was acknowledged as the Best News & Analysis Provider 2023. The victory was secured "by a clear margin" with over 75% of the votes cast in favour of NordFX.

Forexing.com is one of the leading portals comprehensively covering news and events in the Forex, CFD, and Crypto industry. Winners of the Forexing Awards were determined by open voting by visitors of this online platform, making this award particularly valuable as it most objectively reflects the opinion of the professional community. We sincerely thank everyone who voted for the high appraisal of the work of the NordFX Analytical Group.

The congratulatory letter of this platform addressed to NordFX states: “We are thrilled to extend our heartiest congratulations to you for being honoured as the 'Best News & Analysis Provider' of the Year 2023. This prestigious award is a testament to your exceptional service and dedication in the brokerage industry. At Forexing.com, we take pride in recognizing and celebrating excellence within the financial sector. Our team reviews, rates, and nominates top companies in the industry. The awards recognize the best-performing retail International and regional Forex Brokers. Your achievement stands out as a significant contribution to the industry.”

https://nordfx.com/







