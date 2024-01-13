Italo Levels Indicator - The Best Levels Indicator on the Forex Market

EXPERIENCE A GAME CHANGER, AN INNOVATIVE LEVELS INDICATOR

Take Your Trading To The Next Level With ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR



No Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Levels Indicator on the Market!







ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR ALWAYS FOCUSES ON YOUR PROFIT!







1. Italo Levels Indicator is a professional indicator that gives Trends, Reversals that detects and predicts real strong movements, and filters out false signals, it works on all time-frames and assets. 2. Italo Levels Indicator has an Edge over the market , this means you will predict where the next strong movement It's going to be with the highest probability every single time, the probability is on our side! 3. Italo Levels Indicator is profitable and stable , and it will show you the real strong trends with targets on the chart, using Fibonacci to calculate the objective Take Profit . 4. You will have on your hands the perfect Levels indicator to be profitable and consistent on the market. 5. Italo Levels Indicator is easy to install and easy to use 6. The Indicator DOES NOT REPAINT , the Italo Levels Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

==== TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE WITH AUTOMATIC TARGETS ====



==== THE INDICATOR USES HIGH VOLUME ZONES AND FIBONACCI TO CREATE A REALIABLE AND OBJECTIVE PATTERN AND TARGETS ====





The Indicator also filters out consolidations, take a look:





==== Important Parameters ====



Important Parameters explained:

Bars to calculate: If you want more zones to appear on chart increase this number and "Total Levels" bellow.

Height of levels percentage: If you want to increase the height of the levels to catch more candles increase this number.

Extend levels: If true you will have the levels extended on your chart and you will see that the market respects levels from old zones as well.

Total levels: Here you can increase if you want to appear on the chart more than the last 2 levels. You also need to increase the number of "Bars to calculate" if you want to show a bunch of levels.

Show take profit, direction of take profit and extend take profit: Here you can chose if you want the take profit to appear, extended and in which direction, above or bellow the zones.

Show take profit 1, 2 and 3 and its levels (based on fibonacci): Here you can choose what take profit you want on the chart and change for the Fibonacci number you like, the recommend numbers are the default ones: 261.8 ; 361.8 and 461.8 .



Alerts Settings: Here you can choose 3 alerts "Popup alert on the chart", "Push notifications in your phone" and "Notification in your e-mail" when the zone appears.



Let's see More trades with this Amazing Indicator

The Indicator has an Edge over the market as you can see bellow!





See, the majority of the time the Italo Levels Indicator profit from the market, the probability is on our side!







As you can see, the Indicator works in All Time-frames.





And of course, you will have alerts when a new level appears!

Amazing profit, stability an edge over the market, with a professional Levels indicator, ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR! I made a video showing everything about Italo Levels Indicator, take a look:





As you could see, the Italo Levels Indicator is different from most Indicators, finally you can trade with confidence and peace of mind, let's see again the benefits of Italo Levels Indicator:

1 - Unique Algorithm that uses High Volume Zones and Objective Fibonacci

2 - Predict Trends, Breakouts, Reversals and also works as a Continuation Trades

3 - Filter False Signals

4 - Show the strongest Levels for buy and sell with three objective take profit levels at the same time based on a complex algorithm

5 - Time-frames: All

6 - Assets: All

7 - Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information

8 - Does not repaint

9 - Alerts on the charts when a new level appears.

10 - Customization: Levels and Take Profit color, width of lines and signal

11 - Excellent product support





Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!

Italo Levels Indicator (MT4) Italo Levels Indicator (MT5)



Take Your Trading To The Next Level With Italo Levels Indicator!

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr











