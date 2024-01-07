LEVELS MANAGER: DESCRIPTION

Note that To download the application from the market, you need to enter your MQL5 account data into the MetaTrader platform . Open the MetaTrader 4 or 5 platform, in the top menu select the Tools - Settings - Community tab, on the Community tab fill in the MQL5 account login and password fields.

Download Levels Manager MT4 App :

If you encounter any issues during the installation process, you can contact us (welcome)...



Using Levels Manager:

Levels Manager

Levels Manager

Levels Manager

Levels Manager

To access thepanel, go to the Navigator tab>Expert advisor>Market>. Before selecting an symbol, ensure that Metatrader is connected to your data provider. Once you have confirmed the connection, select an Symbol at the top of thepanel. This will initiate the streaming of market statistics for the selected instrument, allowing you to begin trading with









Levels Manager offers a range of customizable parameters that allow you to adjust the settings to suit your specific trading needs. Here's an overview of the key parameters and their functions:

1. Ticks To Skip, Level Ticks, Start Price, and Trade Size:

To create a grid, you must first select a base price using the 'Start Price' parameter. This can be set to a specific price or left at 0 to use the current market price.

The 'Ticks To Skip' parameter determines the number of ticks to subtract from the base price for buy orders or add to the base price for sell orders.

The 'Level Ticks' parameter determines the distance between each level.

For buy orders, the program will place orders in increments of 'Level Ticks' below the base price, while for sell orders it will place orders in increments of 'Level Ticks' above the base price.

The 'Trade Size' parameter controls how many contracts are bought or sold at each level. These parameters can be easily adjusted while trading live, allowing you to make real-time changes to the grid as needed.

