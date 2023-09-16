Gold Win Master Pro EA Support Files





Find the set file used in Gold Win Master Pro EA

Download the attached set file here:

Gold Win Master Pro EA

· Download the set file here.

1. Installation Instructions:

· Purchase and download the EA from the MT4 marketplace.

· Locate the "Experts" folder in your MT4 directory.

· Copy the “Gold Win Master Pro EA.ex4” file into the "Experts" folder if you have already purchased and downloaded.

· Restart MT4 or refresh the Navigator panel.

2. Configuration:

· Access the "Expert Advisors" tab in the MT4 terminal.

· Drag and drop your EA onto the chart.

Note: This is very important to set your equity protection value and stop loss value.





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· Configure settings such as lot size, risk management, and timeframes. (Recommended to use other default settings with Time Period M1).

· Buyers can try using it in other timeframes as well as other pairs with their own risk.

By using my Expert Advisor/s, Indicator/s and related contents/files you accept these terms and conditions and all these terms and conditions of market place. If you do not agree with these terms, do not use the EA for Forex trading.

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Don’t be greedy!!! Happy Trading 😊











