Summary of the results of my expert advisors for the week september 04 to 08, 2023

Here is the transparent assessment of my Expert Advisors for the week of September 4 to 8, 2023



If you have any questions, you can reach me on my profile: ✔️ Profil MQL5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline 💎 My experts advisors : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller







This week we analyze the trading of BotGPT MT5 which carried out 7 trades including one (trade B) the main one, for a gain of $394 for $10,000 of capital. Which corresponds to a performance of 3.94% for a DD of 8.87%.





Analysis of trade B (the profitable trade of the strategy)









End of main trade : Take Profit touched, we cash in and close trade A in progress.





Summary of the week: Only 6 (trade A) and only one (trade B)





⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Find EA BotGPT MT5 © : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99036

✔️ Profil MQL5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline

💎 My experts advisors : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller



