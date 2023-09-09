Summary of the results of my expert advisors for the week september 04 to 08, 2023
My Trading

Summary of the results of my expert advisors for the week september 04 to 08, 2023

9 September 2023, 12:29
Franck Martin
Franck Martin
0
564

Here is the transparent assessment of my Expert Advisors for the week of September 4 to 8, 2023


If you have any questions, you can reach me on my profile: 

✔️  Profil MQL5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline

💎 My experts advisors : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller


This week we analyze the trading of BotGPT MT5 which carried out 7 trades including one (trade B) the main one, for a gain of $394 for $10,000 of capital. Which corresponds to a performance of 3.94% for a DD of 8.87%.


Analysis of trade B (the profitable trade of the strategy)



End of main trade : Take Profit touched, we cash in and close trade A in progress. 


Summary of the week: Only 6 (trade A) and only one (trade B)


⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Find EA BotGPT MT5 © : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99036

✔️ Profil MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline

💎 My experts advisors :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline/seller


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