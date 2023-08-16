New Feature On "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO"





New feature will be added on SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO. Now you will be able to see next to the zone label the Relative Size Label.

This label indicates the Size of the Zone comparing to the size of the whole chart of the current timeframe, and it is different from the Absolute Size of the Zone in pips.



There will be four different types Relative Sizes





Super Narrow Narrow Medium Wide





Check the photos below to see the new labels. Now next to the Zone Labels you will be able to see also the Relative Size Labels.



















Also from Input Parameters you will be able to get Alerts only for specific type of zones according to the Relative Size of the Zone. We prefer to trade Narrow

and well-formed Zones because those zones are offering much Higher Probability and also gives gives us the opportunity to go for more than 1 to 1 risk Reward Ratio .

So from now on you will be able to see if a zone is Narrow or not, and also filter them from the Input Parameters and get Alerts only for Super Narrow and Narrow Zones.

The new feature will significantly enhance your trading advantage and overall profitability.











Check the SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO on the link below:

