June Results: Gold and Pound Remain in NordFX Top 3

The brokerage company NordFX has summarized the trading performance of its clients for June 2023. Additionally, the social trading services, CopyTrading and PAMM, were evaluated, along with the profits generated by the company's IB partners.

– The trader from South Asia, with account No.1658XXX, emerged as the leader for the month, achieving a profit of 66,634 USD. This impressive performance was accomplished through transactions involving gold (XAU/USD), British pound (GBP/USD), and euro (EUR/USD)

– A representative from Western Asia secured the second place, with account No.1692XXX and a result of 36,544 USD. This individual utilized identical trading instruments: gold, the British pound, and the euro. In all pairs, the US dollar also served as the quoted currency.

– Securing the third spot on the podium was another trader from Western Asia, with account No.1553XXX. This trader earned a total of 30,904 USD in June, primarily from trades involving the same instruments, gold and the British pound.

The situation unfolded as follows in NordFX passive investment services:

– In CopyTrading, we continue to track the fate of the veteran signal KennyFXPRO - Prismo 2K. For over seven months, it has been recovering from the shock of November 14, 2022 (when its drawdown exceeded 67%). However, the signal experienced a new shock between June 20-23, and to prevent the account from being wiped out, the signal author decided to close the loss-making positions. As a result, the profit returned to the November 2022 level and currently stands at 221% over 788 days of operation.

Another signal, Trade2win, received a fantastic profit of 5,343% in the spring with an equally fantastic drawdown of less than 15%. However, as we warned in our previous review of this signal, trading in financial markets is risky and past results do not guarantee their repetition in the future. This is exactly what happened with Trade2win: no transactions were made based on this signal in June, and all indicators remained at May's level.

From the startups, the signal SM04 caught our attention this time. In its 53 days of existence, it has generated almost 80% profit with a relatively moderate drawdown of about 22%.

– On the PAMM service showcase, there remain two accounts that we have mentioned repeatedly in previous reviews. These are KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA and TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3. On November 14, 2022, similar to their colleague from CopyTrading, they suffered significant losses: their drawdown approached 43%. However, the PAMM managers decided not to give up, and as of June 30, 2023, the profit on the first of these accounts exceeded 103%, and on the second, 68%. The growth over the last month was insignificant, but both of these accounts managed to avoid the shock that KennyFXPRO - Prismo 2K experienced in June.

Additionally, we continue to monitor the Trade and earn account. It was opened over a year ago but was in a state of hibernation, awakening only in November. As a result, over the past 8 months, the return on it has reached 145% with a very small drawdown of less than 10%.

Among NordFX's IB partners, the top three stand as follows:

– For the second consecutive month, the top spot is held by a partner from Western Asia, with account No.1645XXX. While in May he was awarded a commission of 10,370 USD, it amounted to 10,005 USD in June.

– In second place is a partner from South Asia, with account No.1597XXX, who received a commission of 6,142 USD.

– And rounding out the top three is a partner from Eastern Asia, with account No.1169XXX, who earned 5,436 USD in June.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.











