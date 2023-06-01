CITRA BOT Indicator - Free Version Attached here

Free Version : https://c.mql5.com/6/922/CITRA_BOT.ex4

Full Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44857

I have dedicated countless hours and poured my passion into the development of Citra Bot.Endlessly analyzing vast amounts of market data, refining algorithms, and testing various strategies, I strived to ensure that Citra Bot delivers accurate and timely insights to forex traders. Overcoming challenges and continuously learning, I pushed the boundaries of my knowledge to make Citra Bot a powerful tool in the forex trading industry.

I deeply value the support and feedback from users like you. Your input plays a vital role in the ongoing improvement and refinement of Citra Bot's performance. I understand that each user brings a unique perspective and experience to the table, and your feedback helps me identify areas of strength and areas that require further enhancement.





Citra Bot is an advanced self-learning algorithm specifically designed to assist forex traders in making informed decisions. Traders can gain valuable insights and evaluate the effectiveness of Citra Bot's strategies for maximizing profit potential in this specific time frame. Although the trial version has certain limitations, it serves as an excellent introduction to the capabilities and potential of Citra Bot for traders seeking to enhance their performance.

On the other hand, the full version of Citra Bot is designed to work across all timeframes, offering traders comprehensive support in their forex trading endeavors. Traders can rely on Citra Bot to provide accurate and timely insights, enabling them to navigate the complex world of foreign exchange with confidence and efficiency.





Make sure you have enough historical data.









If you enjoy working with CitraBot then access the full version here and support my ideas.





Explanation of Inputs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1NQBKcOgU0





Trade Entries Example

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSpDeMdAMBg



