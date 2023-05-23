Configuring your Binance account

Getting API keys

To connect to the exchange Binance from a third-party application (in our case, from the terminal MetaTrader 5), you must create an API-key.

To do this:

Sign up for Binance if you haven't already.

Use my referral link to get a 10% discount on commissions: accounts.binance.com/ru/register?ref=22850273

Or just insert 22850273 in the 'Referral ID' field during registration:





Go to your personal area at https:// www.binance.com/



Activate two-factor authentication (2FA) if it is not active.



Verify your account if you haven't done it before.



If you haven't traded futures on Binance before, go to USD-M Futures and activate trading:





Go to the "API Management" section:





Enter a name for the key that you understand and click "API created":





Pass the security check with registered 2FA devices:







Save the API Key and Secret Key to a safe place. If you forget your Secret Key, you will need to delete the current API connection and create a new one:







Click "Edit Restrictions", and select the features you plan to use:







If you're going to connect to Binance from the single PC or server with a static IP-address, select the "Restrict access to trusted IPs only" mode and enter the IP in the corresponding field:





Save the changes.



Congratulations! Your API keys are ready to use.

Do not tell anyone your API-key to avoid losing money!





Multi-asset mode

If you are going to trade BUSD pairs (with a lower commission), and you want to use both currencies (USDT and BUSD) as margin, once again go to the futures trading section:









and enable multi-asset mode:





Congratulations! The Binance account configuration is now complete!







