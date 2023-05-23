Configuring your Binance account

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Getting API keys
To connect to the exchange Binance from a third-party application (in our case, from the terminal MetaTrader 5), you must create an API-key.
To do this:
- Sign up for Binance if you haven't already.
Use my referral link to get a 10% discount on commissions:accounts.binance.com/ru/register?ref=22850273Or just insert 22850273 in the 'Referral ID' field during registration:
- Go to your personal area at https://www.binance.com/
- Activate two-factor authentication (2FA) if it is not active.
- Verify your account if you haven't done it before.
- If you haven't traded futures on Binance before, go to USD-M Futures and activate trading:
- Go to the "API Management" section:
- Enter a name for the key that you understand and click "API created":
- Pass the security check with registered 2FA devices:
- Save the API Key and Secret Key to a safe place. If you forget your Secret Key, you will need to delete the current API connection and create a new one:
- Click "Edit Restrictions", and select the features you plan to use:
- If you're going to connect to Binance from the single PC or server with a static IP-address, select the "Restrict access to trusted IPs only" mode and enter the IP in the corresponding field:
- Save the changes.
Congratulations! Your API keys are ready to use.
Do not tell anyone your API-key to avoid losing money!
Multi-asset mode
If you are going to trade BUSD pairs (with a lower commission), and you want to use both currencies (USDT and BUSD) as margin, once again go to the futures trading section:
and enable multi-asset mode:
Congratulations! The Binance account configuration is now complete!
Detailed MetaTrader 5 to Binance connection guide you can find here.
Do not hesitate to ask any questions you have personally, or in the official support group.
Do not hesitate to ask any questions you have personally, or in the official support group.