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Configuring your Binance account

23 May 2023, 21:59
Andrey Khatimlianskii
Andrey Khatimlianskii
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Getting API keys

To connect to the exchange Binance from a third-party application (in our case, from the terminal MetaTrader 5), you must create an API-key.

To do this:

  1. Sign up for Binance if you haven't already.
    Use my referral link to get a 10% discount on commissions:
    accounts.binance.com/ru/register?ref=22850273
    Or just insert 22850273 in the 'Referral ID' field during registration:


  2. Go to your personal area at https://www.binance.com/

  3. Activate two-factor authentication (2FA) if it is not active.

  4. Verify your account if you haven't done it before.

  5. If you haven't traded futures on Binance before, go to USD-M Futures and activate trading:


  6. Go to the "API Management" section:


  7. Enter a name for the key that you understand and click "API created":


  8. Pass the security check with registered 2FA devices:



  9. Save the API Key and Secret Key to a safe place. If you forget your Secret Key, you will need to delete the current API connection and create a new one:



  10. Click "Edit Restrictions", and select the features you plan to use:



  11. If you're going to connect to Binance from the single PC or server with a static IP-address, select the "Restrict access to trusted IPs only" mode and enter the IP in the corresponding field:


  12. Save the changes.


Congratulations! Your API keys are ready to use.

Do not tell anyone your API-key to avoid losing money!


Multi-asset mode

If you are going to trade BUSD pairs (with a lower commission), and you want to use both currencies (USDT and BUSD) as margin, once again go to the futures trading section:



and enable multi-asset mode:


Congratulations! The Binance account configuration is now complete!


Detailed MetaTrader 5 to Binance connection guide you can find here.
Do not hesitate to ask any questions you have personally, or in the official support group.


#metatrader 5, Crypto, MQL5, Binance