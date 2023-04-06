[2023] Download, install, upgrade EA products and add request in MT4 / MT5

Download, install, upgrade EA products and add database in MT4 / MT5

New users of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform may feel overwhelmed while attempting to use an EA for the first time. Therefore, you may use this tutorial as a step-by-step guide.





Contents： Click topic to read

How to search products in the MT terminal (MT4/MT5)?

How to upgrade EA from the MQL market?

How to search brokers and log in to a trading account?





How to search products in the MT terminal (MT4/MT5)?



Step 1: You must log in to your MQL account in MT4/MT5 by "Tools > Options > Community".





MT4:

MT5:





Step 2: Search the EA's name in the top right corner of the MT terminal; Example: Draw a bow.





Step 3: click the icon to show the "Terminal"; it shows the result from what you searched and redirects to the product page.









Step 4: You can download it or purchase it now.





Step 5: Install on the chart by clicking "Navigator" all downloaded ea will show in this section. And drag ea on the chart.







How to upgrade EA from the MQL market?











Step 1:click the icon to show the "Terminal"; At the bottom choose "Market > Purchased". Here you can see all products and upgrade.









If you can not see the update button, you may need to re-download the ea again by deleting the existing one.





How to search brokers and log in to a trading account?





File > Open an Account, search server and log in

MT4: MT5:



