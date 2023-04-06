[2023] Download, install, upgrade EA products and add request in MT4 / MT5
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[2023] Download, install, upgrade EA products and add request in MT4 / MT5

6 April 2023, 04:12
Inrexea Limited
Yip Sin Hang
0
340
Download, install, upgrade EA products and add database in MT4 / MT5

New users of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform may feel overwhelmed while attempting to use an EA for the first time. Therefore, you may use this tutorial as a step-by-step guide.


Contents： Click topic to read

  • How to search products in the MT terminal (MT4/MT5)?

  • How to upgrade EA from the MQL market?

  • How to search brokers and log in to a trading account?

How to search products in the MT terminal (MT4/MT5)?

Step 1: You must log in to your MQL account in MT4/MT5 by "Tools > Options > Community".


MT4:

MT5:


Step 2: Search the EA's name in the top right corner of the MT terminal; Example: Draw a bow.


Step 3: click the icon to show the "Terminal"; it shows the result from what you searched and redirects to the product page.



Step 4: You can download it or purchase it now.


Step 5: Install on the chart by clicking "Navigator" all downloaded ea will show in this section. And drag ea on the chart.


How to upgrade EA from the MQL market?

Step 1:click the icon to show the "Terminal"; At the bottom choose "Market > Purchased". Here you can see all products and upgrade.



If you can not see the update button, you may need to re-download the ea again by deleting the existing one.


How to search brokers and log in to a trading account?

File > Open an Account, search server and log in

MT4: MT5:


#Installations