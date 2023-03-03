My automated expert advisor for quick overclocking of the deposit. First results and statistics.

Hello friends!
So, it's my new EA developed for quick overclocking of the deposit.
To overview with MyGainer EA please follow the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94167
The results of testing it on demo and real accounts can tell more about the expert advisor.
Let's start by testing it on a demo account...
To tell the truth, I did not expect to see such a result. And I didn’t even think that the EA well gone through market volatility before the New Year holidays and immediately after them.
Monitoring for demo account EURUSD - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1732659
And the same statistics, but from another monitoring system:
Now let's move on to real accounts...
The signal EURUSD - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1862189
Some reports and statistics from this account:
And full statistics of trades...
The signals' report from second monitoring service is below:
And the live signal on USDCAD pair: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823701
Bolow the informations from the signal...
Used an account with an increased deposit. And the rask of the adviser was lowered.
Also, I opened a demo signal with other currency pairs. The purpose of this signal is to compare the work of the adviser on different pairs.
Demo signal with 4 pairs at the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823743
All used settings are published in the comments section of the expert adviser.
All brief information about these signals in one table:
Link to MyGainer EA
If you have any questions about the EA or its settings, please send me a private message.
Best regards, Sergey.