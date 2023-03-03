My automated expert advisor for quick overclocking of the deposit. First results and statistics.
Trading Strategies

My automated expert advisor for quick overclocking of the deposit. First results and statistics.

3 March 2023, 12:09
Sergey Belov
Sergey Belov
0
251

Hello friends!

So, it's my new EA developed for quick overclocking of the deposit. 

To overview with MyGainer EA please follow the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94167

The results of testing it on demo and real accounts can tell more about the expert advisor.

Let's start by testing it on a demo account...

To tell the truth, I did not expect to see such a result. And I didn’t even think that the EA well gone through market volatility before the New Year holidays and immediately after them.


Monitoring for demo account EURUSD - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1732659

MyGainer - EURUSD - Main


MyGainer - EURUSD - Graph

MyGainer - Statistics - EURUSD


And the same statistics, but from another monitoring system:
MyGainer EA - Graph - EURUSD

MyGainer EA - Statistics - EURUSD

Now let's move on to real accounts...

The signal EURUSD - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1862189

Some reports and statistics from this account:

Live signal EURUSD - Main

Live signal EURUSD - Growth

Live signal EURUSD - Balance

And full statistics of trades...

Live signal EURUSD - Statistics


The signals' report from second monitoring service is below:

Live signal EURUSD - MyFXMain
Live signal EURUSD - MyFXStatistics



And the live signal on USDCAD pair: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823701

Bolow the informations from the signal...

Live Signal USDCAD - Main


Live Signal USDCAD - Growth

Live Signal USDCAD - Balance



Live Signal USDCAD - Statistics


Live Signal USDCAD - MyFXMain
Live Signal USDCAD - MyFXStatistics


Also, I opened a demo signal with other currency pairs.  The purpose of this signal is to compare the work of the adviser on different pairs.

Used an account with an increased deposit. And the rask of the adviser was lowered.


Demo signal with 4 pairs at the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823743


All used settings are published in the comments section of the expert adviser.

MyGainer - 4Pairs - Distribution

All brief information about these signals in one table:

MyGainer - All signals


Link to MyGainer EA

If you have any questions about the EA or its settings, please send me a private message.

Best regards, Sergey.


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