Forex books for beginners, which one do you think is the best, and why?
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Forex books for beginners, which one do you think is the best, and why?

2 March 2023, 16:57
Nguyen Dinh Quy
Nguyen Dinh Quy
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Here are five forex books for beginners:

  1. "Currency Trading for Dummies" by Kathleen Brooks and Brian Dolan
  2. "The Little Book of Currency Trading" by Kathy Lien
  3. "Forex Trading: The Basics Explained in Simple Terms" by Jim Brown
  4. "The 10 Essentials of Forex Trading" by Jared Martinez
  5. "How to Make a Living Trading Foreign Exchange" by Courtney Smith

Of these books, I believe that "Currency Trading for Dummies" by Kathleen Brooks and Brian Dolan is the best for beginners. The book is well-organized, easy to read, and provides a comprehensive introduction to the forex market, including key concepts, terminology, and trading strategies. The authors also provide practical tips and advice for managing risk and developing a trading plan.

Additionally, the book includes helpful resources such as a glossary of forex terms and a directory of online forex brokers.

Overall, "Currency Trading for Dummies" is an excellent resource for anyone looking to start trading forex.



#FOREX BOOKS