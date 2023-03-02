Forex books for beginners, which one do you think is the best, and why?

Here are five forex books for beginners:

"Currency Trading for Dummies" by Kathleen Brooks and Brian Dolan "The Little Book of Currency Trading" by Kathy Lien "Forex Trading: The Basics Explained in Simple Terms" by Jim Brown "The 10 Essentials of Forex Trading" by Jared Martinez "How to Make a Living Trading Foreign Exchange" by Courtney Smith

Of these books, I believe that "Currency Trading for Dummies" by Kathleen Brooks and Brian Dolan is the best for beginners. The book is well-organized, easy to read, and provides a comprehensive introduction to the forex market, including key concepts, terminology, and trading strategies. The authors also provide practical tips and advice for managing risk and developing a trading plan.

Additionally, the book includes helpful resources such as a glossary of forex terms and a directory of online forex brokers.

Overall, "Currency Trading for Dummies" is an excellent resource for anyone looking to start trading forex.