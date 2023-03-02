February 2023 Results: Euro and Gold Bring Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Profits to NordFX Traders

The brokerage firm NordFX has released the results of its clients' trading performance for February 2023. In addition, the company evaluated its social trading services, PAMM and CopyTrading, as well as the profits obtained by its IB partners.

– The top spot in the ranking of the most successful traders was taken by a client from East Asia, account number 1677XXX, who earned a profit of 49,130 USD on trades, with the majority conducted on EUR/USD and USD/CHF pairs.

– The second place belongs to the owner of account number 1597XXX from South Asia, who earned 37,244 USD in a month, with the source of their earnings coming from operations with gold (XAU/USD).

– The XAU/USD currency pair allows NordFX traders to occupy positions in the top three more often than any other pair. This time, thanks to this precious metal, not only the second but also the third position on the podium of honour went to a client from South Asia, account number 1678XXX, whose profit in February was 23,994 USD. It is worth noting that this trader also showed an impressive result on their other account (number 1624XXX), earning almost 18,000 USD in profit. Therefore, in total, they may well switch places with their compatriot in second and third place in the top three.

In passive investment services:

- In CopyTrading, the signal provider KennyFXPRO - Prismo 2K continues to increase profits and delight fans. In 665 days, it has increased profits by 310%. However, despite its relative stability, it should be noted that this provider suffered a serious setback last November, with the maximum drawdown on this signal approaching 67%. This can be considered an extraordinary situation, but it is always necessary to keep in mind that trading in financial markets is a risky activity, and no one is immune to such events.

Fans of algorithmic trading may be interested in a startup called ATFOREXACADEMY ALGO 1. In just 68 days, this signal showed a return of 171%, although its drawdown was not small, 38%.

- In the PAMM service, the two leading accounts, which suffered significant losses last November, continue to recover. To the credit of both managers, they did not allow their deposits to be completely wiped out, closed losing positions, and now, albeit very cautiously, are moving forward again. The profit for KennyFXPRO-The Multi 3000 EA at the moment is 81%, and for TranquilityFX-The Genesis v3 it is 50%. The drawdown, except for that fateful November, looks quite moderate and does not exceed 20%.

Among NordFX's IB partners, representatives from Asian regions made it into the top three as well:

- The largest commission of 5,827 USD was credited to a partner from South Asia with account number 434XXX.

- Next is a partner from West Asia with account number 1645XXX, who received 5,684 USD.

- Finally, another partner from West Asia with account number 1652XXX closes the top three leaders, receiving 5,337 USD as compensation.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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