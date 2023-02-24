Hline/Trendline Alerts

1/ Hline/Trendline management board: (The Hline/Trendline are drawn by you)
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When you click on Hline/ Trendline in the current Chart, the Tool will highlight the line in the Hline/Trendline tabs for you to install Alerts.
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At the same time, there will be a notice in the Experts tabs (in the toolbox Ctrl+T) showing the name and order in the management panel of the Hline /Trendline tabs.
=> As shown in the example picture is Trendline 34460 in line number 01 (the number of rows in the table starts from 0).
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Area 01 : Show the name , Symbol and Tyle of the Hline/Trendline being alerted by the Alert management tool.
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Zone 02 : Ended Alerts will have a _Done pair after the Alerts name.
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Area 03 : You double-click on the box corresponding to the Timeframe to set ALets:
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Up : Close the candle up .
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Down : Close the candle down .
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Touch : Touch price.
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Break : Close the candle through (up or down is okay)
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Zone 04 : Filter display by Type
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Area 05 : Filter display by Symbol
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Full Guide ALL IN ONE KEYLEVLE : [GUIDE] ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL