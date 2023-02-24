Trading Systems

Hline/Trendline Alerts

24 February 2023, 10:47
Trinh Minh Tung
Trinh Minh Tung
0
265

1/  Hline/Trendline management board: (The Hline/Trendline are drawn by you)

  • When you click on Hline/ Trendline in the current Chart, the Tool will highlight the line in the Hline/Trendline tabs for you to install Alerts.


  • At the same time, there will be a notice in the Experts tabs (in the toolbox Ctrl+T) showing the name and order in the management panel of the Hline /Trendline tabs.

=> As shown in the example picture is Trendline 34460 in line number 01 (the number of rows in the table starts from 0).

3/  Install Alerts Hline/Trendline

  • Area 01 : Show the name , Symbol and Tyle of the Hline/Trendline being alerted by the Alert management tool.

  • Zone 02 : Ended Alerts will have a _Done pair after the Alerts name.

  • Area 03 : You double-click on the box corresponding to the Timeframe to set ALets:

    1. Up : Close the candle up .

    2. Down : Close the candle down .

    3. Touch : Touch price.

    4. Break : Close the candle through (up or down is okay)

  • Zone 04 : Filter display by Type

  • Area 05 : Filter display by Symbol

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