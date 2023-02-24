Trade Tool Manual entry panel

+ Fix_Reward:Risk : Check to enable fixed ratio between SL and TP ( Risk/Reward ), for example fill = 2 ie the number of pips and TP value is twice the SL . => When you select this mode, when you drag the SL, the TP will automatically adjust to the ratio R: R and vice versa when you drag the TP, the SL will automatically adjust to the R: R .

+ Fix_Risk_Percent : Check to enable fixed mode % Risk (% of account value lost if SL) , For example, if you leave 1%, then when you drag and drop SL/TP, the number of lots will change so that the amount of SL loss will be changed. always = 1% of the account => Note: If the lotsize has reached the min limit (ie the minimum number of lots allowed in, for example EURUSD minimum is 0.01), then even though you are fixed 1% Risk but Lot will not be smaller. In case the SL will be more than 1% of the account.

+ Lotsize : this box allows you to customize and fix the number of lots entered manually in case you do not have the Fix_Risk_Percent mode enabled .