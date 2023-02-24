VisualTrade EPS (backtester in history)

1/ Meaning:
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To check the quality of the EPS signal after editing the EPS settings in SetupDialog.
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Visualtrade EPS is the historical virtual trade entry according to the EPS signal, which will update every time a new candle closes or the SetupDialog has just changed.
Visual backtest command results position n = max_bar_visual in history to current time.
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Sum_End_Trade : Total order entered and matched.
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Winrate% : ratio of win TP on total orders and = Sum_TP / ( Sum_TP + Sum_SL + Sum_TP0 + Sum_TP1 ).
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Sum_SL : Total SL command.
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Sum_TP : TP command.
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Sum_TP1 : Total order touches TP1 price and then does not touch TP but returns to touch SL .
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Sum_TP0 : The total order touches TP0 price and then does not touch TP / TP1 but returns to touch SL.
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Sum_Cancel : Total order entered but not matched (for limit order if rateEntrywithRange setting > 0 ).
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Sum_BarstakeTP : The total order is positive truncated according to the Bars_takeTP condition .
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Sum_Profit % : Profit rate = Total profit / current account ( Total profit can be negative or positive )
Note :
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The result will column total as the overall result. The remaining columns are detailed results for each specific filter criterion.
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Engulfing column : The result of the sum of the entries according to the Engulfing signal.
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Pinbar column : The result of the sum of the input orders according to the Pinbar signal .
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Column Monday/Tuesday.... : The total result of the orders entered by day .
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The number in the cells will be the Sum_profit% of the corresponding Scan Charts .
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You can quickly switch to any Scan Chart by double clicking on the corresponding box.
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