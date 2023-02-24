Analytics & Forecasts

VisualTrade EPS (backtester in history)

24 February 2023, 10:41
Trinh Minh Tung
Trinh Minh Tung
0
189

1/ Meaning:

  • To check the quality of the EPS signal after editing the EPS settings in SetupDialog.

  • Visualtrade EPS is the historical virtual trade entry according to the EPS signal, which will update every time a new candle closes or the SetupDialog has just changed.

2/ Install VisualTrade in Setup Dialog :

  • Engulfingfinder : Opens the Engulfing signal.

  • Pinbarfinder : Opens Pinbar signal.

  • Sideway finder : Opens the Sidewayfinder signal.

3/ View VisualTrade results for the current Chart in tabs Visual Statistics
 

Visual backtest command results position  n = max_bar_visual in history to current time.

  • Sum_End_Trade : Total order entered and matched.

  • Winrate% : ratio of win TP on total orders and = Sum_TP / ( Sum_TP + Sum_SL + Sum_TP0 + Sum_TP1 ).

  • Sum_SL : Total SL command.

  • Sum_TP : TP command.

  • Sum_TP1 : Total order touches TP1 price and then does not touch TP but returns to touch SL .

  • Sum_TP0 : The total order touches TP0 price and then does not touch TP / TP1 but returns to touch SL.

  • Sum_Cancel : Total order entered but not matched (for limit order if rateEntrywithRange setting > 0 ).

  • Sum_BarstakeTP : The total order is positive truncated according to the Bars_takeTP condition .

  • Sum_Profit % : Profit rate = Total profit / current account ( Total profit can be negative or positive )

Note : 

  • The result will column total as the overall result. The remaining columns are detailed results for each specific filter criterion.

  • Engulfing column : The result of the sum of the entries according to the Engulfing signal.

  • Pinbar column : The result of the sum of the input orders according to the Pinbar signal .

  • Column Monday/Tuesday.... : The total result of the orders entered by day .

4/ View aggregated VisualTrade results of all Scan charts in tabs VisualResult

  • The number in the cells will be the Sum_profit% of the corresponding Scan Charts .

  • You can quickly switch to any Scan Chart by double clicking on the corresponding box.

download : 

Full Guide ALL IN ONE KEYLEVLE :  [GUIDE] ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL



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