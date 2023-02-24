Basic key level

+ The back peak is higher than the previous one
+ The back bottom is higher than the previous bottom
+ The back peak is lower than the previous one
+ The back bottom is lower than the previous bottom
=> Current key level is set at the latest bottom price of Up Trend .
=> Current key level is set at the latest peak price of Down Trend .
3/ New Trend / Continue Trend:
=> Number keylevel will +1 ( tabs Keylevel)
-
New Trend: appears when Full_Break Keylevel.
=> Number Keylevel = 0 ( tabs Keylevel)
download :
Full Guide ALL IN ONE KEYLEVLE : [GUIDE] ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL