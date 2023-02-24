Trading Systems

Basic key level

24 February 2023, 06:17
Trinh Minh Tung
Trinh Minh Tung
0
219

  • Up Trend:

+ The back peak is higher than the previous one

+ The back bottom is higher than the previous bottom

  • Down Trend :

+ The back peak is lower than the previous one

+ The back bottom is lower than the previous bottom

2/ Current key level :

  • If Up Trend:

=> Current key level is set at the latest bottom price of Up Trend .

  • If Down Trend :

=> Current key level is set  at the latest peak price of Down Trend . 

3/ New Trend /  Continue Trend:

  • Continue Trend: appears when Full_Break the RES resistance line.

=> Number keylevel will +1 ( tabs Keylevel) 

  • New Trend: appears when Full_Break Keylevel.

=> Number Keylevel = 0 ( tabs Keylevel) 




download : 

Full Guide ALL IN ONE KEYLEVLE :  [GUIDE] ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL



#all in one keylevel