Close All PRO utility + Telegram Bot





ROBOMARKET.ORG

We present to your attention the CLOSE ALL utility for managing orders.



The utility is not only able to simultaneously close orders on your account, but also perform Money Management control functions using additional Close by Filter settings.



The free version of the utility has full functionality for management via PC or VPS.



The PRO version has additional functionality for remote monitoring and management via Telegram.







How to set up Close All utility:



Activate the utility on the chart.





In the utility settings, you can activate the conditions for closing by pressing the Close All button and closing orders by the Close by Filter condition

--- Close All ----



Close (ALL or current pair) - close orders of all symbols or only the current one (on the chart of which the utility is activated).

Close (ALL/Loss/Profit) - close all orders or only profitable/unprofitable ones

---- Close by Filter ----



Use this function to protect your balance from unexpected drawdowns or profit taking. If your account balance changes, the utility will close the orders automatically.

Close (All pairs/Current) - close orders of all symbols or only the current one (on the chart of which the utility is activated).

Equity Mode (Currency/Percent) - the choice of closing orders when account Equity reaches a certain size in the currency or as a percentage of the Deposit

Close if Equity less - set the maximum allowable negative change in the Equity account for closing orders.

For example: your account Balance is 1000$ and you set Close if Equity less = 900 will mean if the total floating drawdown of aopen orders is greater than or equal to 900 (in the currency of the account), the orders will be closed.

Close if Equity more - set the maximum allowed positive change in the Equity account for closing orders.

For example: your account Balance is 1000$ and you set Close if Equity more =1100 will mean if the total floating profit of open orders is greater than or equal to 1100 (in the account currency), the orders will be closed.

Close if Equity % less - close if Equity is less (specify the value in % several Account Equity must be greater to close orders).

For example: your account Balance is 1000$ and you set Close if Equity % less = 10 will mean if the total floating drawdown of open orders is greater than or equal to 900 (in the currency of the account), the orders will be closed.

Close if Equity % more - close if Equity is greater (specify the value in % several Account Equity must be less to close orders)

For example: your account Balance is 1000$ and you set Close if Equity % more =10 will mean if the total floating profit of open orders is greater than or equal to 1100 (in the account currency), the orders will be closed.



To activate this function on your PC or VPS, activate the Close by Filter button on the panel.





---- Close by Time ----



Use this function to close all orders on a specific day of the week and time.

It is necessary to select the day of the week in the Day Close settings and set the time in minutes and hours (Broker time as on the chart)

⚠️ Important: For stable operation of the utility, use a VPS. Recommended and tested VPS can be found here: https://t.me/INFINITY_Brokers









If you have a PRO version of the utility, you can remotely control the Close All utility via Telegram and the ability to receive account statistics and send messages to any group or channel from Close All bot.

How to set up remote control via Telegram:

Add the URL in the Tools/Options/Expert Advisors: https://api.telegram.org









Create your own bot with a unique name, for example: CloseAll_12345_bat in FatherBot: https://t.me/BotFather

⚠️ Important: To manage each account, you need to create a separate bot

Insert the unique code of your bot into the utility settings:









Use the bot functions to get current account information and manage orders.









To send messages to another group or Telegram channel, enter the resource API in the utility settings. To find out the unique API of a channel or group, forward a message from it to: https://t.me/getmyid_bot





Insert this unique number into the utility settings.









Messages to the selected group or channel will be sent automatically.















