Smart Range Breakout EA - Why PRICE does not matter, only TIME!

Hello fellow traders,

You have been lied to. You have been told to watch a certain level, resistance, support, trendline, pattern. Your attention was drawn to the price. Price is not it. Time is the essence.

Every chart is based on time and price. Why do you think certain things happen at certain times? If you look closely, market participants are acting only during specific hours and print the charts for you only to believe it has something to do with where the price is. If you understand this concept, you will take a second look. The expert advisor I created takes into account time sessions and executes in high volume environments to profit from the PvP characteristic of the market. No matter where the price is, these sessions engineer liquidity above and below the ranges they create, which usually are followed by a stophunt in the next session. The stophunts activate stops, which push the price further. This is an expected move. This is how you make profit.

This system performed amazingly well in a 3 year backtest with real tick data. Live testing has begun this year in 2023 with already very promising results. Below you can find the links to the product and to the live performance.





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91997

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580

