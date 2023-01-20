AUD/USD and NZD/USD At Risk of Additional Losses

AUD/USD declined below the 0.7000 and 0.6950 support levels. NZD/USD also declined towards 0.6365 and is currently attempting a recovery wave.

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD

· The Aussie Dollar started a fresh decline from well above the 0.7000 level against the US Dollar.

· There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near 0.6960 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD.

· NZD/USD declined heavily below the 0.6450 support zone and tested 0.6365.

· There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near 0.6405 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD...More info: blog FXOpen











