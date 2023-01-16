NordFX Efforts in the Middle East Are Recognized by Forexing Award

10 years ago, back in 2013, NordFX won the Best Forex Arabic Platform award at the MENA 12th Forex Show. In 2020, the Forex Awards Ratings Expert Committee also recognized the company's efforts in this region. And now, following a vote by traders and visitors to Forexing.com, NordFX has been named “Best Broker Middle East 2022”.





Forexing is a popular global financial news portal delivering up-to-date Forex & Other Financial market news and analysis to Newbie and Professional Traders. In addition, the portal pages contain educational and other useful materials, the purpose of which is to help visitors improve the efficiency of their trading.

Forexing presents Forex Awards to Brokers across the Globe for their best approach to clients for the particular year. The portal team reviews, evaluates and nominates the best companies in the industry. Throughout the voting time, all the retail traders are welcome to vote for their favorite company for a particular service. The awards are given to the retail international and regional Forex brokers that receive the most votes. One of the winners in 2022 was NordFX, which confidently outperformed its competitors in the Best Broker Middle East nomination.

https://nordfx.com/

Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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