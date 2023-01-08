Complete guide and instructions for using Market Rider Oscillators

This is a full guide of the features and the input settings of the Market Rider Oscillators

Market Rider Oscillators MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92084

Market Rider Oscillators MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92085

Market Rider Oscillators features multiple indicators:

When the value is positive, the market is in an uptrend. On the other hand when the value is negative, the market is in a downtrend.

the directional strength of a trend. When the value is positive, the market is in an uptrend. On the other hand when the value is negative, the market is in a downtrend.

- The indicator is used to define whether the market is uptrend or downtrend. Uptrend is when the value becomes 1, downtrend is when the value is -1

which measures the number of periods since a High/Low. We are looking for long position when the Up line goes above the Down line and we are looking for a short position when Down line goes above the Up line.





*Gann Trading Strategy consists of : Gann Trend Oscillator, Gann Swing Oscillator, Gann HiLo Activator :

- An entry-signal is generated when all of these indicator match. A long signal is indicated when the Gann Trend Oscillator rises from -1 to +1 and matches the +1 value of the Swing Oscillator. When the Trend Oscillator’s value declines from +1 to -1 and matches -1 of the Gann Swing Oscillator, this is a short signal. The Gann Hilo Activator, when combined with both of these oscillators, tells the exact entry points.





Please note that, when changing oscillators it's recommended to remove the old oscillator from the chart and add the indicator to the chart as if you just change the value it may cause calculation issues!