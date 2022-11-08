USDJPY 08 Nov 2022- Trade with Italo Volume Indicator

Hello Traders, we had a signal on USDJPY M30 timeframe today 08 November 22, the market already moved +800 points after the signal appears and we took the trade on a sell side.





Take a look at the trade:





The system above use the Indicator: Italo Volume, the best volume indicator ever created, which predicts strong trends and filters out consolidation.

The indicator shows real wave and candle volumes in one simple indicator, the indicator does not repaint, so you will have the perfect volume indicator on your chart to make trades with confidence!





Take Your Trading To The Next Level, have an edge over the market with the Italo Volume indicator and trade with peace of mind.



The indicator has no Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Volume Indicator on the Market!









Now You have the opportunity to trade with an Indicator that really works!





Italo Volume Indicator (MT4) Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)













For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr











