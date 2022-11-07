EURUSD 07 Nov 2022- Amazing Combo Italo Trend with Italo Volume Indicator
Analytics & Forecasts

EURUSD 07 Nov 2022- Amazing Combo Italo Trend with Italo Volume Indicator

7 November 2022, 15:38
Italo Santana Gomes
Italo Santana Gomes
1
560

Hello Traders, we had a trade on EURUSD M5 timeframe that today 07 November 22 the market moved +1000 points after the signal appears

Take a look at the movement:

italo volume trade


This system above use 2 Indicators: Italo Trend and Italo Volume, both trading together you will have an amazing combo to take huge trends and filters out consolidation


Take Your Trading To The Next Level, have an edge over the market with these indicators and trade with peace of mind.

Both indicators does not repaint and has no Complicated Rules, No Confusing Charts, No Guesswork... The Best Indicators on the Market!


trend indicator


Now You have the opportunity to trade with Indicators that really works!


     TK45                      fr56

 Italo Trend Indicator (MT4)                           Italo Trend Indicator (MT5)


best trend indicator


     TK45                      fr56

 Italo Volume Indicator (MT4)                           Italo Volume Indicator (MT5)


best trend indicator


 For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator, send me a private message on my profile here on mql5

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr