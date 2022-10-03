GBP/USD Eyes Steady Recovery, EUR/GBP Faces Hurdle

GBP/USD started a recovery wave from a new low at 1.0341 and climbed above 1.1000. EUR/GBP is now facing a major resistance near 0.8870.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

· The British Pound started a fresh recovery wave above the 1.0920 resistance zone against the US Dollar.

· There was a break above a couple of bearish trend lines at 1.0700 and 1.0800 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD.

· EUR/GBP started a sharp decline and traded below the 0.8900 level.

· There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.8830 on the hourly chart.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The British Pound found support near the 1.0340 zone against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair started a recovery wave and was able to clear the 1.0650 resistance zone.

There was a decent increase above the 1.0920 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The pair even climbed above the 1.1100 level. During the increase, there was a break above a couple of bearish trend lines at 1.0700 and 1.0800 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD...More info: blog FXOpen











