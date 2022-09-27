Spy
Analytics & Forecasts

Spy

27 September 2022, 16:30
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
0
269
$SPY 1hr chart 370 right now upper Pivot, Rejected 2nd time from same level , 363/370 area range for $SPY for now $VIX has 32.50, 33 resistance levels 363 lower support on $SPY


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