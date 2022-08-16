NZD/USD: recommendations_08/16/2022

Taking into account the general upward trend of USD and the downward dynamics of NZD/USD, it is more logical to assume a breakdown of the support levels 0.6315, 0.6300 and further decline deep into the downward channel on the weekly chart. Its lower border passes near the marks of 0.6000, 0.5900, which will become a reference point in case our main scenario comes true.





Only a breakdown of the key resistance level of 0.6770 will bring the pair back into the zone of a long-term bull market. In general, the downward dynamics of NZD/USD prevails, which makes short positions preferable.

Tomorrow (at 02:00 GMT), the decision of the RB of New Zealand on the interest rate will be published, which will cause a sharp increase in volatility during the Asian trading session, primarily in NZD quotes.

It is expected that the RBNZ may raise the interest rate again at this meeting. If the RBNZ signals a tendency to wait and see in its accompanying statement, the New Zealand dollar is likely to be under pressure. However, the market reaction to the RBNZ's decisions regarding the interest rate in the current situation may be completely unpredictable.

Support levels: 0.6315, 0.6300, 0.6200, 0.6105, 0.6100, 0.6000, 0.5900

Resistance levels: 0.6354, 0.6380, 0.6400, 0.6480, 0.6500, 0.6560, 0.6745, 0.6770

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