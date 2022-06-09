FXOpen’s TOP-10 MAY 2022 PAMM Accounts

Find below an overview of FXOpen’s May's PAMM accounts of those investors who prefer to continue investing during the summer period. This review will help you choose the PAMM managers worth paying attention to and, possibly, join their offer in the future.

Let us remind you that our Money Managers contest ended on April 29, 2022 — the results can be found in the news section on the FXOpen website. The peculiarity of this contest is that one needs to demonstrate high trading activity with low risks and a drawdown not exceeding the threshold of 20%.

By June 2022, 143 PAMM accounts were opened on the FXOpen platform for a total of 2,542,486.00 USD.

This manager has been trading on the FXOpen platform since August 2020. The maximum drawdown on the account is above average at 57.03%, but the account is highly profitable, so the number of investors is only growing. In May, the profit amounted to +17.58%, of which the investor's return is at least 75%. The maximum deposit load for the last month did not exceed 23%, the maximum drawdown was 44%. By June, no floating drawdown is observed. All deals are closed. Trading is carried out exclusively in EUR/USD. This provider's standard offer has not changed: 500 USD with a 10% early withdrawal penalty...More info: blog FXOpen.















