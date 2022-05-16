How to choose a broker

Hello Everybody! 😉

The MQL market is overflowing with systems that use Grid and Martingale.

This is due to the fact that such systems usually make a profit within 1-2 months and then blow up your account.

Such systems are practically indifferent to the broker, by and large they do not care what kind of broker you have, what spreads it has, what restrictions (StopLevel / FreezeLevel).

Such systems are quite primitive and by and large they do not care where to find the entry point to the market, these can be the simplest indicators that never work in normal trading.

For example, Bolinger, MA average, RSI, iDev and others. All this does not work, even in the aggregate, the market simply does not obey such simple laws.

That is why we never stick to such a primitive strategy as the Martingale or the Grid.

In Chill and Dream, we always have a fixed StopLoss, this is an integral protection against a sudden collapse of the market and quotes.

It is extremely difficult to predict the future, and it is impossible to predict it all the time, but we are striving for this and so far successfully.

For professional systems, a good broker is very important, with high-quality execution and low slippage.

All this allows you to increase the accuracy of entry and exit from the transaction.

Even more professional systems can independently adapt to almost any broker.

This is also part of the security of the system, because often we meet beginners who simply choose the first broker they come across and work with him.

The first signs of a bad broker are the restrictions that it imposes in the form of StopLevel and FreezeLevel

These restrictions do not allow you to trade correctly and accurately, the restrictions force you to set TP and SL levels according to the rules of the broker, and not as you require.

For example, you have opened a trade and it is making excellent profits, you just want to break even at 20 pips from the price.

But the StopLevel=20 constraint won't let you do that.

Chill and Dream already has protection for such brokers and automatically transfers trading to virtual mode, which allows you to close positions without the participation of SL and TP levels. This will be useful if you wish not to show your TP levels to the broker.

Very often, a bad broker does not want to close your TP and can hold a position near this level for a long time until the market turns in the opposite direction.

Such brokers are usually called a kitchen; it is extremely difficult to catch such a broker in deception, because. The market changes very quickly and you have to follow and check its quotes very quickly.

It is almost impossible to prove this.

There is also a second feature that allows you to calculate an unscrupulous broker.

This is an overly high spread. As a rule, on the RAW/ECN real market, the spread for the EURUSD and GBPUSD currency pairs is 0-0.2 PIPS.

These are the realities of the market, but brokers can increase this spread by 5-6, sometimes even 20 times!

These brokers can have really low commissions (but not always).

Low commission is a promotional move, you think that this is a good broker.

But the main commission is always a spread and the broker earns a lot of money on this.

Therefore, keep an eye on these parameters, Chill and Dream constantly monitors the conditions and controls the broker's spread.

Even if the spread is a little big, it won't affect the trades much, because. Chill and Dream will notice this and will protect your account.

In fact, there are very few systems in MQL that can adapt to the conditions of a broker.

There are always many pitfalls in real trading, so MQL systems often have different results in testing mode (even with 100% simulation quality) and in real trading.

For Chill and Dream, all transactions are fully consistent with the results of testing in the real quotes mode. Thanks to the protection and the ability to adapt to the real market.

We use trailing of profitable positions and also minimize losses, this is a new type of trailing for unprofitable positions.

Most MQL systems of this kind don't even try to minimize losses, although this is extremely important if you keep track of the Profit Factor, Sharpe Factor, etc.

That's all. Hope it was helpful and interesting.

Write to me personally if you have questions or need practical advice. I'm always happy to help. 😉









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