Huge Week Ahead for Euro - Bounce Seems Likely

- Euro matches longest weekly consecutive losing streak since inception
- Sentiment, Positioning, and cyclical studies all warn of a potential EURUSD reversal
- Watch critical support ahead of highly-anticipated European Central Bank decision
The Euro has now matched its longest weekly losing streak on record as the Dollar surges. Why do we think it’s at special risk of reversal in the coming week?
Euro Matches Longest Consecutive Weekly Decline since Inception
Retail Positions Hit Most Stretched Since Euro Traded to $1.20
Professional Positioning Likewise at Most Stretched Since Same $1.20 lows
Moving Averages Crossing Lower, Support Downtrend. $1.3105 is Key Support